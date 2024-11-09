Joe Biden to meet President-elect Donald Trump on November 13

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday. This will be their first meeting since Trump won the US election. President Joe Biden (left) and President-elect Donald Trump.(AP)

Biden and Trump will convene in the Oval Office at 11am at the US president's invitation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow,” the statement said.

Such a meeting between the outgoing president and the incoming president is customary in the United States and is partly meant to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America's democracy.

However, in 2020, Trump did not host Biden for a sit-down after he lost his reelection bid.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden had assured Donald Trump that his administration would work with him to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition.

“I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve,” Biden had said.

US presidential election results



In a remarkable political comeback, Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris and was elected the 47th President of the United States, becoming only the second commander-in-chief in over a century to win two nonconsecutive presidential terms.

Trump won 295 electoral college votes as against 226 of Vice President Kamala Harris. He got 74 million popular votes, while Harris received 70 million.

President-elect Trump will take office in Washington, DC, on January 20 following the election certificationon January 6. His presidential transition already is underway because it takes time to assemble a new administration.