Kraków gunman dies in hospital after Poland mass shooting that killed six

The gunman who killed six people during a rare mass shooting in Kraków, Poland, has died in hospital, police said on Monday, according to Reuters. A police officer stands guard at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki (REUTERS)

The attack in the city’s historic main square triggered national mourning and increased security across the country. Authorities said they were investigating a possible far-right extremist motive behind the violence.

The 24-year-old suspect opened fire from a vehicle at people gathered in Krakow’s historic main square on Saturday before police officers shot and detained him.

Polish authorities identified the suspect as a 24-year-old man from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a town in southeastern Poland with a population of fewer than 60,000 people. Officials have not released further details about his identity or possible motives.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka said investigators were examining symbols found on the suspect’s clothing. She said some patches appeared linked to different motifs but warned that experts were still analyzing their meaning.

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Investigators examine possible far-right motive Polish officials said the attack may have been connected to far-right ideology, but they have not confirmed a final motive. Investigators are reviewing evidence collected from the crime scene and the suspect’s belongings.

“There were many different emblems on the perpetrator’s clothing that have been partially examined and interpreted,” Galecka told Polish radio station TOK FM.

She added that the symbols were associated with different themes and were being examined by specialists. Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspect belonged to any organized extremist.

The shooting took place in Krakow’s central historic district, an area popular with tourists and residents. The city’s main square, known as Rynek Glowny, is one of Europe’s largest medieval squares and a major public gathering place.

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Poland reacts after unprecedented shooting Poland has historically recorded relatively few mass shootings compared with several other European countries. The Krakow attack has therefore caused widespread shock and concern among residents.

People have been going back to Krakow's main plaza, the main location of Saturday's shooting, which was cordoned as police investigated the area. Throughout the day, it has been progressively reopened to locals and the general public.

In remembrance of the victims of yesterday's shooting in Krakow's Main Market Square, people are still leaving candles and other memorials.