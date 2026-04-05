One of the stock market’s last havens is now at risk

chart

One of the last places to hide from this year’s stock-market turbulence is in danger. Value stocks, or shares trading at low multiples of their book value, have quietly marched toward a banner year. Now the war in the Middle East is threatening to upend the trade, leaving investors few places to find refuge from fears over everything from rapid advances in artificial intelligence to geopolitical conflict.

chart

The Russell 1000 Value Index is up 2.4% so far this year, beating the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which is down 9.1%, by the largest margin since 2022. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index is down 3.8% and recently notched its worst quarter in nearly four years. Some of the stocks leading the value index higher are flash memory maker Sandisk, up 196% this year; Moderna, up 67%; and Acadia Healthcare, which has added 69%. But the gains for many value stocks are now at risk, with the escalating conflict in Iran roiling the stock market, sending oil prices ratcheting higher and sparking fears of an economic downturn. The Russell 1000 Value Index has fallen 4.3% since late February, when the U.S. and Israel launched a strike on Iran. Shares of Nike have declined 29% over that stretch, while home builder Lennar and Southwest Airlines have each slipped about 24%. Shares of banks, utilities and others closely linked to the economy—which often fit the bill of value stocks—have also fallen during that stretch. “The wall of worry is under full construction,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management.

chart