Sam Altman reveals ‘two ways AI progress could go very badly’ days after backing ‘slowdown’ call

Sam Altman's call to “pace” the development of artificial intelligence does not mean stopping AI progress, the entrepreneur has said. Instead, the OpenAI CEO wants companies building advanced AI models to slow down enough for safety and monitoring systems to keep up. Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc, said AI poses two major risks (Bloomberg) He also flagged two major risks of AI -- humans losing control of AI and too much power ending up with one person, company or country. This came days after Altman, Elon Musk and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for AI companies to “pace the frontier” of increasingly powerful models. “When we talk about ‘pacing’, we do not mean ‘stopping’. Progress has been rapid and will continue to be,” Altman wrote on X. He added that AI development should be slower than it otherwise could be because safety measures such as evaluations, monitoring and “safety cases” took time and resources.

Deep Dive What does Sam Altman mean by 'pacing' the development of AI? Why do Altman and Amodei warn against the concentration of power in AI systems? How do Altman and Amodei suggest improving AI safety practices?

“Pacing will be well worth this cost; no amount of American competitive pressure should justify recklessness, or let capabilities get ahead of alignment and monitoring,” Altman said.

Altman warns about two major AI risks Altman said the debate over AI safety involved two major risks. The first is the possibility that humans could lose control of increasingly powerful AI systems. “This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people,” he said. He argued that safety and alignment techniques must stay ahead of the growth in AI capabilities. The second risk, he said, is excessive concentration of power. Altman warned that an extremely powerful AI system controlled by one person, company or country could allow that entity to impose its worldview on others. Avoiding both risks would require what Altman described as a “narrow middle path” between moving too quickly and allowing too much power to accumulate.