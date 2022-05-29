Pope names 21 new cardinals, including one from India
Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.
Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.
After the Aug. 27 ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.
The new electors include Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian who is currently the Catholic Church's administrator in Mongolia. The country borders with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation for Catholics.
Other cardinal electors come from France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana, Singapore, and Paraguay.
Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in far-flung places where the Church is small or growing.
Missing Nepal plane with 22 onboard found in Mustang, search teams head to site
The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.
Missing Nepal's Tara Air plane found: Names of passengers and crew onboard
Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi and Vaibhawi Tripathi - four members of a family from Mumbai - are among 22 people onboard a small plane the Twin Otter 9N-AET belonging to Nepal's Tara Air that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, reports suggest. Crew members: Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, co-pilot Utsav Pokharel and air hostess Kismi Thapa.
Nepal Tara Air flight mishap: A look at some plane crashes in Himalayan country
A Nepal Tara Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jomson went missing Sunday. 22 people were on board, including four Indians and two Germans. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane 15 minutes after it took off from Pokhara. The Indian embassy in Nepal has said officials are in touch with the families of four people from Mumbai who were on board the aircraft.
Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march
Israeli police faced off with Palestinians holed up inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday as hundreds of Jews visited the holy compound ahead of a contentious Jewish nationalist march through the heart of the Old City. Palestinian factions have warned that the flag-waving parade through the city's Muslim quarter could re-ignite their decades-old conflict with Israelis. Tensions have been rising in the city for weeks. Other Jews were later seen holding up Israeli flags.
Cargo boat sinks in Indonesia, 25 people go missing
Rescuers in Indonesia were searching for 25 people who were missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, officials said Sunday. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency goes by only one name. Also read: US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report Seventeen people were later rescued, including some by two tugboats that were at sea at the time of the incident.
