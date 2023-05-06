Prince Harry at coronation LIVE: Duke of Sussex 'still cares' about his family, expert says

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set to take place in London. The event will be attended by thousands of guests including foreign leaders, celebrities and members of the British royal family. Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. However, his role at the coronation would not be the same as Prince William. Here are all the updates on Prince Harry attending the coronation: