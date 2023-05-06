Prince Harry at coronation LIVE: Duke of Sussex 'still cares' about his family, expert says
Prince Harry at coronation updates: Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with Meghan Markle, will be present at coronation.
The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set to take place in London. The event will be attended by thousands of guests including foreign leaders, celebrities and members of the British royal family. Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. However, his role at the coronation would not be the same as Prince William. Here are all the updates on Prince Harry attending the coronation:
Follow all the updates here:
May 06, 2023 12:09 PM IST
Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation
A royal expert claimed that King Charles has doubts on whether his son Prince Harry will attend the coronation amid claims that the the Duke of Sussex gave no details of what day or time he would be arriving in the UK for the ceremony.
May 06, 2023 12:01 PM IST
His behaviour 'hurtful, cruel': King Charles' friend slams Prince Harry
One of King Charles' closest friends hit out at Prince Harry over "hurtful" and "cruel" claims that he made against his father and the royal family. Lord Nicholas Soames, grandson of late UK PM Sir Winston Churchill made the comments ahead of Prince Harry's arrival in the UK for King Charles' coronation.
May 06, 2023 11:53 AM IST
What is Prince Harry's role in the ceremony?
Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. But his role will not be the same as his older brother, Prince William.
May 06, 2023 11:46 AM IST
What royal family members will do at King Charles' coronation
All eyes will be on the British royal family as they are joined by about heads of state and global dignitaries for King Charles coronation. Prince Harry does not have an official role in the ceremony and will not take part in the procession.
May 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Prince Harry's military uniform confusion at coronation
Prince Harry “has not been permitted to wear his military uniform” to his father King Charles' coronation despite serving 10 years in the army, a report claimed. He even made no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation.
May 06, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Prince Harry's seat at King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry has been relegated to the third row at King Charles' coronation, reports claimed as the Duke of Sussex is set to attend the historic event without his wife Meghan Markle.
May 06, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Only ‘curt nod’ between Harry- William at coronation
Prince Harry "doesn't really exist" without Meghan Markle, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said as the Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK for King Charles' coronation while Meghan Markle will remain in the US.