Home / World News / Prince Harry at coronation LIVE: Duke of Sussex 'still cares' about his family, expert says
Live

Prince Harry at coronation LIVE: Duke of Sussex 'still cares' about his family, expert says

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Prince Harry at coronation updates: Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with Meghan Markle, will be present at coronation.

KIng Charles coronation: Britain's Prince Harry will also be present at his father's coronation.
KIng Charles coronation: Britain's Prince Harry will also be present at his father's coronation.(AP)
ByMallika Soni, Shobhit Gupta
OPEN APP

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set to take place in London. The event will be attended by thousands of guests including foreign leaders, celebrities and members of the British royal family. Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. However, his role at the coronation would not be the same as Prince William. Here are all the updates on Prince Harry attending the coronation:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

    A royal expert claimed that King Charles has doubts on whether his son Prince Harry will attend the coronation amid claims that the the Duke of Sussex gave no details of what day or time he would be arriving in the UK for the ceremony. Read more

  • May 06, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    His behaviour 'hurtful, cruel': King Charles' friend slams Prince Harry

    One of King Charles' closest friends hit out at Prince Harry over "hurtful" and "cruel" claims that he made against his father and the royal family. Lord Nicholas Soames, grandson of late UK PM Sir Winston Churchill made the comments ahead of Prince Harry's arrival in the UK for King Charles' coronation. Read more

  • May 06, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    What is Prince Harry's role in the ceremony?

    Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. But his role will not be the same as his older brother, Prince William. Read more

  • May 06, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    What royal family members will do at King Charles' coronation

    All eyes will be on the British royal family as they are joined by about heads of state and global dignitaries for King Charles coronation. Prince Harry does not have an official role in the ceremony and will not take part in the procession. Read more

  • May 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Prince Harry's military uniform confusion at coronation

    Prince Harry “has not been permitted to wear his military uniform” to his father King Charles' coronation despite serving 10 years in the army, a report claimed. He even made no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation.

  • May 06, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Prince Harry's seat at King Charles' coronation

    Prince Harry has been relegated to the third row at King Charles’ coronation, reports claimed as the Duke of Sussex is set to attend the historic event without his wife Meghan Markle. Read more

  • May 06, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Only ‘curt nod’ between Harry- William at coronation

    Prince Harry "doesn't really exist" without Meghan Markle, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said as the Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK for King Charles' coronation while Meghan Markle will remain in the US. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
king charles coronation king charles iii united kingdom prince harry meghan markle sussex meghan markle duke of sussex + 5 more

Crowns and coaches ready for King Charles III's coronation: All the details here

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 11:55 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: There will be crowns and diamonds, soaring music and, perhaps, a thunderous pledge of allegiance from Charles' subjects.

Troops march the streets in Westminster on the day of Britain's King Charles' coronation in London, Britain.(Reuters)
AP |

Prince Harry at coronation LIVE: Duke of Sussex 'still cares' about his family

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Prince Harry at coronation updates: Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with Meghan Markle, will be present at coronation.

KIng Charles coronation: Britain's Prince Harry will also be present at his father's coronation.(AP)
ByMallika Soni, Shobhit Gupta

Pomp, pageantry and hoopla at King Charles III’s coronation: 10 points

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:13 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: Royals from other nations, heads of states and King Charles' family members are set to attend the ceremony.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla (R), Queen Consort.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

‘Away from his father’: Prince Harry's seat at King Charles' coronation

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 10:58 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen ahead of the coronation, Prince Harry has kept a low profile.

King Charles Coronation: Britain's Prince Harry in London, Britain.(File)
ByMallika Soni

Lord Indarjit Singh: Meet Sikh peer with key role at King Charles' coronation

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Lord Indarjit Singh will be part of a procession of peers who walk up to the altar before handing over the Coronation Glove.

Lord Indarjit Singh, the House of Lords peer representing the Sikh faith at King Charles III's Coronation ceremony.(PTI)
ByMallika Soni

No selfies or trips with Prince William: Strange rules King Charles must follow

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 09:13 AM IST

King Charles: While much has changed in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was crowned, some royal protocol has stayed the same.

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they greet the crowd.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

From Mumbai Dabbawalas to Sonam Kapoor: Indians at King Charles' coronation

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation.

Actor Sonam Kapoor is seen. (PTI)
ByMallika Soni

Trump plans to reinvigorate infamous Muslim Ban if re-elected in 2024: Reports

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Trump first called for a ‘total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States’ during the GOP presidential primary in December 2015

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire,(REUTERS)
ByPaurush Omar

What's in an attire? Prince Harry's military uniform confusion at coronation

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 07:51 AM IST

Prince Harry made “no specific requests concerning his outfit for the coronation," the report claimed.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry is seen.(AP File)
ByMallika Soni

Australia's Sydney shocks with this King Charles coronation snub ‘to save costs’

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 07:05 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: The decision is a cost saving measure, a spokesperson for the state government of New South Wales said.

This picture shows the Sydney Opera House with its lights switched off.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US passenger punches flight attendant, then tries to jump out of plane

world news
Published on May 06, 2023 07:05 AM IST

After the altercation with flight attendant, the man rushed to jump out of the plane.

Representational image.(AFP)
ByKanishka Singharia

On multi-faith coronation, UK PM Rishi Sunak says, 'moment of pride'

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 06:37 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: Rishi Sunak will read from the biblical book of Colossians and his wife will be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends an informal meeting with Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

What royal family members will do at King Charles' coronation

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 06:29 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: King Charles will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England during the ceremony.

King Charles Coronation: Britain's King Charles III smiles as he speaks with guests during a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, at Buckingham Palace.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US-Mexico border 'not open,' Biden administration insists ahead of rule change

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 04:40 AM IST

US-Mexico border: The US is building legal pathways for those who qualify to reach the country safely.

View of a temporary detention centre for illegal immigrant children and teenagers at Tornillo, Texas, US near the Mexico-US border.(AFP File Photo)
AFP |

Over 1 million polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan amid clashes: UN

world news
Updated on May 06, 2023 04:41 AM IST

Sudan crisis: The agency was in the middle of a series of polio vaccination campaigns in Sudan following an outbreak at the end of 2022.

Smoke is seen rising from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. (Reuters)
Reuters |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out