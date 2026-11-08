Saudi Aramco tower hit in Houthi attack on Riyadh, windows shattered, floors damaged | Video

AFP reported that Yemen’s Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia following intensive Saudi attacks on Yemen a day earlier. Multiple eyewitnesses told the news agency that Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was targeted, with one saying the intended target was “definitely the Saudi Aramco tower" in the area.

Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

A building belonging to Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco in Riyadh sustained minor damage after falling shrapnel struck it during an attack from Yemen on Sunday morning, amid escalating hostilities between the two countries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.

Were the Houthis responsible for the attack on the Aramco tower?

Were the Houthis responsible for the attack on the Aramco tower?

How badly was the Aramco tower damaged, and were there any casualties?

How badly was the Aramco tower damaged, and were there any casualties?

What happened to the Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh?

What happened to the Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh?

Two other eyewitnesses also reported damage to the building belonging to the Saudi state-owned energy company.

France 24, citing AFP, reported that the Aramco Tower was targeted in a Houthi attack.

Unverified videos circulating on social media from the Saudi capital showed shattered windows and damage across multiple floors of the building.

Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles targeting Riyadh Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry and the state-backed Saudi Press Agency reported that an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco sustained minor damage after being struck by falling shrapnel. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Aramco’s main office in the Saudi capital is located in the King Abdullah Financial District, which has been operating under remote work orders for about a month.