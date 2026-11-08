Saudi Aramco tower hit in Houthi attack on Riyadh, windows shattered, floors damaged | Video
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.
A building belonging to Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco in Riyadh sustained minor damage after falling shrapnel struck it during an attack from Yemen on Sunday morning, amid escalating hostilities between the two countries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.
Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says
Aramco tower damaged in Yemen attack on Riyadh
AFP reported that Yemen’s Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia following intensive Saudi attacks on Yemen a day earlier. Multiple eyewitnesses told the news agency that Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was targeted, with one saying the intended target was “definitely the Saudi Aramco tower" in the area.
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Two other eyewitnesses also reported damage to the building belonging to the Saudi state-owned energy company.
France 24, citing AFP, reported that the Aramco Tower was targeted in a Houthi attack.
Unverified videos circulating on social media from the Saudi capital showed shattered windows and damage across multiple floors of the building.
Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says
Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles targeting Riyadh
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry and the state-backed Saudi Press Agency reported that an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco sustained minor damage after being struck by falling shrapnel. No casualties or injuries were reported.
Aramco’s main office in the Saudi capital is located in the King Abdullah Financial District, which has been operating under remote work orders for about a month.
Sunday’s incident comes amid a series of attacks targeting Aramco infrastructure in recent weeks, including its headquarters in Dhahran and the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.
The incident could also mark the most significant attack on Riyadh since Houthi militants struck the city’s main airport last month, killing more than a dozen people, injuring hundreds and disrupting air traffic into and out of the kingdom.
The latest developments could put further pressure on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to keep his multi-trillion-dollar economic diversification programme on track amid near-daily Houthi attacks.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces said on Sunday that they had intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles launched towards Riyadh and thwarted attacks in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More