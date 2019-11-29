e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Seven dead in small plane crash in Canada

The US-registered single-engine Piper PA-32 plane departed Toronto’s Buttonville Airport and was apparently headed to Quebec City when it crashed on the approach path to the Kingston, Ontario airport on Wednesday just after 5 pm local time (2200 GMT), Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigator Ken Webster told a press conference.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Toronto, Canada
Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canada.
Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canada.(AP/Representational Image)
         

Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canada’s transport safety agency said Thursday.

The US-registered single-engine Piper PA-32 plane departed Toronto’s Buttonville Airport and was apparently headed to Quebec City when it crashed on the approach path to the Kingston, Ontario airport on Wednesday just after 5 pm local time (2200 GMT), Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigator Ken Webster told a press conference.

Emergency services, including police on all-terrain vehicles and a military search and rescue helicopter, were dispatched to locate the downed plane, which was found in an area that is hard to reach due to thick brush.

“Five Americans and two Canadians were aboard,” TSB spokeswoman Nora Vallee told reporters.

Canadian media reported that the pilot was from the state of Texas and the plane was carrying his girlfriend, three children aged three, 11 and 15 along with two Canadians.

Government investigators were busy throughout the day “taking pictures of the wreckage, looking at the condition of the engines and the general condition of the aircraft,” TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier told AFP.

He added that they would also try to recover the plane’s flight recorder and review radio communications with control towers.

The identities of the victims were not released.

tags
top news
Maharashtra gets new govt; all eyes now on trust vote, portfolios for ministers
Maharashtra gets new govt; all eyes now on trust vote, portfolios for ministers
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
NRC may emerge as big fault line in 2021 Bengal election
NRC may emerge as big fault line in 2021 Bengal election
Indian-origin CEO sentenced to over 4 years in prison for securities fraud
Indian-origin CEO sentenced to over 4 years in prison for securities fraud
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh
Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News