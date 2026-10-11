SFJ reaches out to Quebec separatists, invites premier-designate to Khalistan Referendum

After extending support to separatists in the province of Alberta, pro-Khalistan secessionists have now reached out to the pro-independence party which recently assumed power in Quebec. Leader of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) Paul St-Pierre Plamondon makes a speech after winning his election to become the next premier of Quebec, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on October 5. (AFP)

The Parti Québécois will form the next government in Quebec as it garnered the most seats in the provincial election on October 5. On Friday, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) invited Quebec’s premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and representatives from his party to attend the so-called Khalistan referendum in Edmonton scheduled for October 18 as “observers”.

SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun congratulated Plamondon on his victory and “commended the Parti Québécois for continuing to champion the democratic principle that ‘the people of Quebec should have the right to determine their own political future’.”

Alluding to Plamondon’s victory speech referring to the “dream of being a nation will one day be realised,” SFJ said that resonated with support of Khalistan.

Earlier this week, SFJ had come out in support of a separatist referendum scheduled to be held in the Canadian province of Alberta later on October 19.

The Alberta Referendum focuses on whether the province should remain in Canada, or whether the provincial government should “commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada.”

Pannun said, “Whether it is the people of Alberta determining Alberta’s political future or Sikhs determining Punjab’s political future, the fundamental democratic principle is the same: the political future of a people should be determined by the people.”

“On October 18, Sikhs vote on Punjab. On October 19, Albertans vote on Alberta’s political future. Different peoples and different constitutional circumstances — but political questions should be settled democratically,” he added.

There is concern in Ottawa over the referendum amid media reports of potential American interference in the process, favouring the separatists. Prime Minister Mark Carney has obviously opposed separation while provincial Premiere Danielle Smith, who agreed to the referendum, has also come out against breaking away from Canada.