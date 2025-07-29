Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce

Thailand's army accused Cambodia of violating the countries' truce agreement on Tuesday, saying clashes continued despite a deal to pause combat along their jungle frontier. Royal Thai Army soldiers are pictured on armoured vehicles on a road in Chachoengsao province on July 24, 2025.(AFP)

"After a ceasefire had been declared, disturbances were reported in the Phu Makua area caused by the Cambodian side, leading to an exchange of fire between both sides that continued until morning," Thai army deputy spokesman Ritcha Suksuwanon said in a statement. “In addition, clashes also occurred in the Sam Taet area and continued until 5:30 am (2230 GMT).”