They Can Barely Drive, but They’re Flying Planes: The Surprising Rise of Teen Pilots

At 17, Parker Allen was training for his pilot’s license, juggling flying with band and swim-team practice. By 21, he was a flight instructor, teaching a new crop of budding aviators. A high-school student flying a plane as part of Rancho High School's pilot program. His youthful appearance would often make his students do a double take, said Allen, who now, at 25, has 1,800 hours of flying experience and is aiming for a job at a regional airline. “They’d look at me and are like, ‘You’re my flight instructor?’” he recalled. Pilots both young and old say they could relate to Nathalia Filgueiras—the 20-year-old co-pilot at the radio in the harrowing seconds before a Learjet crashed into a Florida neighborhood on Sunday. Her dedication to flying in her teens wasn’t an anomaly, but part of a growing wave of young people getting an early start in their pilot careers. Like Filgueiras, many are getting in the cockpit before finishing high school. “You don’t build those years of experience by doing nothing,” said Allen, who caught the aviation bug as a child growing up near the airport in Galesburg, Ill. At 17, Filgueiras already had her private pilot’s license. “Some people think that it’s, like, weird because I can fly planes, but I can’t drive a car,” the then-high-schooler in Boca Raton, Fla., told a local CBS News affiliate back in 2023. On Instagram, her former flight instructor called her “without a doubt the most naturally gifted pilot I have ever taught.” Investigators are currently looking into the specifics of the crash—which killed Filgueiras and eight others on board—and it isn’t clear who was piloting the aircraft at the time. Typically, though, the person on the radio wouldn’t be in control of the plane, aviation experts say. Audio shows Filgueiras stayed on the radio and relayed what was happening during the rapid descent. “That is just unbelievable control,” says Karen Kalishek, chair of the National Association of Flight Instructors.

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More teenagers have pursued pilot certificates over the past decade, drawn in part by an industry push to attract more young adults into the field. In 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration estimated that 914 people ages 16 to 19 held commercial flight certificates, up from 693 the year before. (Commercial certificates don’t expire, so people can remain in the same age category the following year.) The industry stepped up its outreach to schools and scholarship programs amid a postpandemic shortage of commercial-airline pilots. Though the shortage has abated, the industry is expected to need to replace thousands more pilots each year. “We see a lot of retirements coming, and the airlines are growing,” said Katie Pribyl, acting co-president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Pribyl herself was flying at 18 in the late 1990s, and by 21, she was working for an airline. Almost always, there is a wait list when high schools adopt AOPA’s nearly decade-old aviation curriculum, she says. More than 34,000 students are enrolled in the courses this school year across more than 1,700 high schools. Rancho High School in Las Vegas admits 60 students to its flight program each year. The teenagers spend the first two years preparing to take the FAA’s written exam, and, by 11th grade, or age 16, log hours in an aircraft. Rancho already has two juniors who have flown solo, says Ryan Ruttan, who coordinates the school’s magnet programs. “Most of us don’t know what we wanna do at 16, 17, 18,” he says. “They’re mature beyond their years.”

Emma Mitchell