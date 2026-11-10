Trump’s Plan to Lower Drug Prices in U.S. Is Leading to Fewer New Drugs in Europe

The Trump administration last year came up with a plan to combat high drug prices—making European governments pay more. European governments negotiate directly with drugmakers on prices for their national health systems.

The result so far: still-high drug prices in the U.S. and fewer new drugs in Europe.

There has been a 27% drop in new drug releases across European countries over the last 17 months, compared with the same period before President Trump announced the plan, according to new data from market-research firm GlobalData. Meanwhile, drug approvals in Europe have held steady over that time period.

“You have companies saying, ‘Well maybe I won’t enter the market there because it’s just going to be used against me in the United States,’” said Ipsita Smolinski, director of health-policy research firm Capitol Street.

To avoid tariffs, more than 20 drugmakers reached deals with the administration agreeing to not charge much more in the U.S. than they do in a basket of other nations. The stated goal was to protect Americans from paying high prices and subsidizing the rest of the world’s purchases of medicines at cheaper prices.

The program is still being rolled out and could eventually lead to lower drug prices. The costs of popular weight loss and infertility drugs have gone down in 2026 as part of the deals with the Trump administration.

Yet some companies have pulled their drugs from certain markets—or didn’t launch in the countries to begin with—so they didn’t have to lower how much they get paid in the U.S.

Europeans already wait longer than Americans to get new treatments. Flavia Topan, a spokeswoman for the European Patients’ Forum, said further delays are concerning.