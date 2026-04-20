Tsunami wave of 80 cm strikes northern Japan after powerful 7.4 earthquake
The tsunami wave was observed at 5:34 pm (local time) at a port in Kuji, Iwate, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA).
a A tsunami wave of 80-centimetre (31-inch) hit a port in northern Japan on Monday following a powerful 7.4magnitude earthquake struck the region, the country's meteorological agency said.
The agency had warned that a tsunami of up to 3 meters (10 feet) could hit the area after the quake. Tsunami warnings had earlier been issued for Iwate and Aomori to the north and southeastern Hokkaido.
The tsunami wave was observed at 5:34 pm (local time) at the Kuji port in the Iwate prefecture, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA). JMA earlier said a 70-centimetre wave had struck at 5:32 pm, AFP reported. A smaller tsunami of 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) was also recorded at another port in the prefecture, the agency said.
The JMA had also issued a milder tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyagi and Fukushima, south of the epicenter of the earthquake, the Associated Press reported.
Powerful quake occurred off the coast of Sanriku in northern Japan
The powerful earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 on the richter scale, occurred off the coast of Sanriku in northern Japan at around 4:53 pm (0753 GMT). The quake took place at a depth of 0 kilometers (6 miles) below the water surface in the Pacific Ocean, according to JMA.
The quake prompted tsunami warnings across coastal regions, with officials warning of waves as high as 3 metres reaching parts of Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido.
Residents were urged to evacuate and move to higher grounds. Emergency services and personnel were also placed on alert as officials assessed the potential damage from the quake, and monitored the evolving situation.
Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had constituted an emergency task force, and urged citizens to move to safer areas. Japanese broadcaster NHK aired visuals showing ships sailing out of Hachinohe port in Hokkaido, with an alert 'Tsunami! Evacuate!' flashing on the screen.
Bullet train services affected
Bullet train services were temporarily halted in Aomori, located at the northern tip of Japan's main Honshu island, amid the tremors caused by the quake, AP cited Kyodo news agency as reporting.
The quake measured an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale – making it strong enough to cause difficulties for people in moving around. Japan's location in the ‘Ring of Fire’ of volcanoes and oceanic trenches, which partly encircles the Pacific Basin, makes it one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.
A tremor occurs in Japan every five minutes, with the country accounting for nearly 20% of the world's earthquakes with magnitude of 6.0 and more, according to the AP report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More