As Alaska's land-use fight intensified, Jimmy Carter signed a 1980 law protecting 104 million acres, including 57 million designated as wilderness

On December 2, 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed a law that reshaped Alaska's public-land map. The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, known as ANILCA, placed more than 104 million acres under conservation protections, including 57 million acres designated as wilderness. The legislation, recorded in the 1980 volume of the United States Statutes at Large, settled a long-running dispute over how much of Alaska's vast federal land should remain protected and how much could be open to development. The final acreage exceeded the 80 million acres contemplated in the 1971 law. Signed by President Jimmy Carter on December 2, 1980, ANILCA protected more than 104 million acres in Alaska, including 57 million acres of wilderness. The law expanded parks, refuges, forests, and rivers while balancing conservation with resource-development interests. (Wikimedia Commons)

The act protected land and water valued for wildlife, subsistence, recreation, science, scenery, and history. It expanded a network of parks, refuges, forests, monuments, conservation areas, and rivers while recognizing Alaska's resource development interests.

An issue based on land claims in Alaska ANILCA was a result of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. The legislation addressed land issues involving Alaska Natives and aimed to foster economic development. This act instructed the Secretary of the Interior to withdraw up to 80 million acres of unappropriated federal land for possible incorporation into national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and wild river systems. Section 17(d)(2) of the act became the beginning point of the process, which eventually led to the passage of ANILCA in 1980.

As described by the National Park Service, ANILCA went beyond the original 80 million-acre directive, adding more than 100 million acres to conservation system units. Congress identified areas of national significance for wildlife habitat, subsistence, wilderness, recreation, science, scenery, and history. The legislation therefore addressed several competing interests rather than focusing solely on whether Alaska's lands should be preserved or opened to development.

The law established or added 13 national parks, 16 wildlife refuges, two national forests, two national monuments, two conservation areas, and 26 wild and scenic rivers. Over 104 million acres of land were protected, while over 57 million acres were designated as wilderness. Wilderness areas constitute the highest level of protection for public lands in the federal system.

However, Carter had already advanced conservation efforts in Alaska before 1980, when he designated 11 national monuments under the Antiquities Act. The National Park Service describes his December 1978 proclamations as the most substantial use of the Antiquities Act to expand the National Park System. These designations followed the failure of Congress to pass an Alaska lands conservation bill before the December 1978 deadline. They served as temporary protections while lawmakers continued negotiations over the legislation that eventually became ANILCA.