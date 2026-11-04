As Mitch McConnell's Senate term ends, the Republican has a message for his replacement Andy Barr: ‘I am proud’

Republican Andy Barr won the seat defeating Democrat Charles Booker with 54.98% of the votes, the Associated Press called at 9:15pm ET on Tuesday. Senator-elect Barr will take over when Senator Mitch McConnell's term ends on January 3, 2027.

As of 9:49pm ET on Wednesday, Democrats registered a net gain of seven seats in the Senate and 25 seats in the US House of Representatives, gaining control of both. But the Kentucky Senate seat, hitherto held by Mitch McConnell, stayed with the GOP.

In a glimmer of hope for the Republicans amidst a country-wide Democrat wave in the midterm elections 2026 , the Senate seat of Kentucky, held by Senator Mitch McConnell, has been retained by the party.

McConnell, who has been largely absent from public life after suffering a fall at his Washington home in June this year, had announced that he won't seek reelection.

Mitch McConnell's message from Senator-elect Andy Barr Mitch McConnell's absence from the Senate and his hospitalization between June and September were a major talking point in US politics. The controversy made a victory for the GOP in the Senate seat a tough task, on top of the Blue wave that hit the country.

After Barr managed to win the seat by around 1,72,013 votes, per AP, McConnell extended his congratulations to him.

Also read: US midterm election results: States which flipped blue

"Congratulations to U.S. Senator-elect Andy Barr! Having worked alongside Andy in Congress, I know firsthand his dedication to Kentucky and his ability to deliver for our Commonwealth," McConnell said in a statement. "I'm proud of the way that Andy worked to earn support across the Commonwealth. The confidence Kentuckians have placed in their next Senator is well deserved.

"I'm deeply grateful to Kentuckians for the privilege of serving them in the Senate, and I look forward to working with Andy to ensure a seamless transition so Kentucky can continue punching above its weight."

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Andy Barr says 'time for paychecks to go up and prices to come down' As the US House Representative from Kentucky accepted his new role as the Senate-elect from the State, he elaborated an "optimistic vision" for Kentucky. After the Associated Press called the race around 9:15pm ET, Barr appeared for his acceptance speech in Lexington, Kentucky, where he addressed his supporters.

“Let me tell you, I have a vision for Kentucky,” Barr said. “My vision is optimistic. It’s a future defined by prosperity, opportunity, and growth. From Pikeville to Paducah, from Covington to Corbin, and everywhere in between, it’s time for Kentucky to become even stronger. It’s time for paychecks to go up and prices to come down. It’s time for more jobs, more opportunity, and more wealth for everyone, everywhere."