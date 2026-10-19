Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN in June 2027 after 43 years

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour will leave the network at the end of June 2027 after more than 43 years, ending a long career that has taken her to some of the world’s biggest conflict zones. Her decision was announced on Monday, October 19, by CNN chief executive Mark Thompson in a message to newsroom employees. Christiane Amanpour will leave CNN in June 2027 after 43 years, following decades of reporting on wars, world leaders and major international events. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

The 68-year-old journalist will reduce her CNN International programme to one episode a week in January 2027. The show will end in May, while Amanpour will continue reporting for the network until her departure in June.

In her statement, Amanpour said she had spent months thinking about the decision before choosing to leave CNN, which she described as her partner for 43 years.

Christiane Amanpour explains her decision to leave CNN “After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in her statement.

She also spoke about her plans after leaving the network, saying she hopes to take on new projects while continuing to support independent journalism.

“I look forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral,” she said.

Thompson said he had discussed her decision with Amanpour over several months. He also acknowledged that her departure would be a major loss for the network.

“Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” Thompson said. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

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He described Amanpour as one of the most trusted and loved journalists in the industry and said CNN would celebrate her work before she leaves next year.

Christiane Amanpour's reporting on major world conflicts Amanpour joined CNN in 1983 and built her career reporting from areas affected by war and political unrest. Her coverage has included the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

She has also interviewed several major political figures, including former US President Bill Clinton, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and former Iranian presidents Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Hassan Rouhani.

Her work has taken her across different regions during periods of major political change, giving CNN viewers reports from the ground during conflicts and international crises.

In her statement, Amanpour thanked the colleagues who worked alongside her, particularly her programme teams and field crews. She said their work together had been central to her time at CNN.

“From my very first big exciting assignment covering the First Gulf War, to the horrors of the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran and all the points in between, it’s the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much,” she said.

She added: “We together battled to seek the facts, the evidence and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor.”

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What happens to Christiane Amanpour's shows? Amanpour has hosted her international interview programme on CNN International since 2009. The show was reduced to a few days a week in January 2025 and will move to a weekly format in January 2027 before ending in May.

Her departure also comes after David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company. Thompson is set to remain CNN’s chief executive under the new ownership.

Amanpour will also continue her podcast, The Ex Files, with her former husband Jamie Rubin. Her PBS programme, Amanpour & Company, is scheduled to end in December 2026.