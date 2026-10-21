‘Conservative’ Planet Fitness customer claims he was asked to take off 'sensitive' jacket supporting ICE

A customer of the popular US gym chain Planet Fitness alleged that an employee at a location in Cudahy, Wisconsin, asked him to take off a jacket with a message supporting the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The customer made a video at the location in which he identified himself as a "conservative." Screenshots of the viral video of the Wisconsin Planet Fitness customer alleging he was asked to take off jacket supporting ICE. (X/ @LibsOfTikTok)

The video has now gone viral, particularly on X account on conservative accounts, with the gym chain receiving some backlash due to it. In the video, the Planet Fitness customer can be seen confronting a Planet Fitness employee and recording it simultaneously. He alleges that the employee asked him not to wear a jacket with a message in support of ICE because it is "sensitive."

"ICE is sensitive? Protecting your country is sensitive?" he asks the employee. The employee responds, "Yes". The customer then continues: "How is that sensitive? I'm not going to talk about this with you." He then turns to addressing the viewers of the video as he recorded.

"So, everyone, we are at the Planet Fitness, what is this, Cudahy, Wisconsin," he says. "So you know what, make sure to leave them a comment, leave them a review, because again, that's not right. For me, just wear, protect our borders, protect ICE, if they want to complain."

"I'm the crazy conservative," the man continues. "We support ICE and we, you know what, Jesus Christ is king. How did we possibly get here? How did we get to a place were defending your country and having immigration enforcement is somehow sensitive or controversial?"

The video has gone viral on social media, with Planet Fitness receiving backlash, especially from the far-right on social media.

Ht.com could not verify the circumstances of the video recorded by the user. It is also unclear what message on ICE was printed on the Planet Fitness customer's jacket.

Here's the video: