David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2026 midterm elections

David Crowley’s political pitch starts at the kitchen table, not the state Capitol. He grew up in a household where evictions, hunger and a potential electricity shutoff were concerns, and he says Wisconsin government needs to focus on the costs families can barely afford. Milwaukee County Executive and Democratic candidate David Crowley is running to succeed Gov. Tony Evers. (REUTERS) Crowley, 40, is Milwaukee County’s executive and previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly. His father was an electrician and his mother worked in the service industry, but both struggled with addiction and mental-health issues. Crowley has described not knowing whether he would come home from school to find the family home intact or their belongings on the street. That experience informs a more recent personal milestone: Crowley dropped out of college years ago but finished his degree while serving as county executive, earning a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2024.

Deep Dive What is David Crowley’s Badger Basics plan? What would David Crowley require of data centers in Wisconsin? Why is affordability central to David Crowley’s Wisconsin governor campaign?

He has described the decision as a lesson for his three daughters. He is married to Ericka Wright, who with him is raising those three girls. Also Read: Amy Acton bets on her experience as state's health director in Ohio Governor race against Vivek Ramaswamy us midterms

Crowley's political career and focus on affordability His campaign’s economic program, which he calls Badger Basics, is focused on public education, affordable health care, childcare, housing, higher wages and infrastructure. He has proposed raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $20 and wants government to be targeting costs families with working members have to bear. Data centers have become one of the most distinctive aspects of his platform, but Crowley says communities should have the final say on whether one is built. If they approve one, developers will have to provide renewable energy, pay for all infrastructure and grid upgrades, give to the Focus on Energy program, use union labor and protect water and the environment. Also Read: Katie Hobbs: From social worker to Arizona governor His trade argument is closely tied to affordability, as Crowley has attacked Republican opponent Tom Tiffany over his support for Trump’s tariffs, arguing that they are hurting Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers. He has similarly blamed the economic fallout from the Iran war for rising fuel and diesel prices and has proposed eliminating Wisconsin’s minimum markup law on gasoline.