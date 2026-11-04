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Democrats win control of US House in midterm elections, Decision Desk HQ projects

Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 08:47:33 IST
Bloomberg
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(Bloomberg) -- Democrats are projected to flip control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according Decision Desk HQ, setting up the first real check on President Donald Trump’s power in Washington since he returned to the White House two years ago.

Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran. (Getty Images via AFP)
Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran. (Getty Images via AFP)

Other news organizations have yet to make a call on the House majority.

Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

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Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran. Republicans had struggled to create distance between themselves and the president, whose approval ratings plunged to all-time lows in the weeks leading up to the election as he urged supporters to vote as if he were on the ballot.

Also read: US midterm elections: Exit poll shows 6 in every 10 Americans feel Iran war was a 'wrong decision'

The change in power, which would take effect Jan. 3, would end Trump’s ability to pass bills solely with Republican support. But control of the House is unlikely to result in much successful legislation, as Trump maintains his grip on the White House and has vowed to wield the presidential veto.

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Home/World News/Us News/Democrats Win Control Of US House In Midterm Elections, Decision Desk HQ Projects
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