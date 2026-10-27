Former Microsoft director opens up about life after voluntary exit in July: ‘Six months of pure vibes

He also shared what's ahead after his departure, describing it as "six months of pure vibes". His plans included quality time with family, personal building endeavors, enjoying rivers and oceans, and relaxing with his pair of French bulldogs.

While announcing his retirement, Mrzena expressed gratitude to both his customers and team members, saying, "It’s been an absolute joy to learn from you, build with you, solve problems together."

Approximately 7% of US employees qualified for the one-time retirement initiative. It was made accessible to personnel at the senior director level and below who satisfied the eligibility criterion of having their combined years of service and age 70 or higher. In July, Shawn Mrzena, the former Microsoft director from Redmond, Washington , accepted a voluntary severance package in July and has since pursued diverse opportunities outside the technology sector.

Microsoft is extending voluntary severance buyouts to nearly 60,000 staff members, as per CNBC. The offer includes severance compensation, ongoing equity vesting provisions, and sustained health insurance coverage as components of the departure agreement. This announcement comes months after the software giant's April move when it offered first-ever voluntary buyouts to some US employees.

Ex-Microsoft director trades corporate strategy for construction and fly fishing After dedicating 25 years to building his career at Microsoft, Mrzena made a bold shift—swapping high-level corporate strategy sessions for the hands-on world of construction sites, plumbing projects, and outdoor exploration. His days now revolve around raising structural beams, creating innovative outdoor gear designs, and leading fly fishing adventures—a lifestyle that's worlds apart from his previous routine.

In a LinkedIn post, Mrzena opened up about how leaving the corporate world behind has allowed him to reconnect with tangible, physical work and experience greater mindfulness in his daily life.

Mrzena celebrated 90 days away from the corporate environment by posting pictures of his new adventures on LinkedIn. He talked about stepping into positions like a construction worker hoisting beams, a product designer developing outdoor equipment, and a fabrication technician handling paint, plastic, and metal.

His recent endeavors have also featured roles as a fly fishing guide in mountain streams and a plumber repairing connections under a trailer.

“These photos tell the story better than I can — a season of building things, fixing things, catching things, and rediscovering what it feels like to work with my hands and be fully present. Corporate life taught me a lot. These last 90 days taught me even more,” he said in a LinkedIn post.