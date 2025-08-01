ICE agent attacked: Why shelter-in-place was ordered for Colorado Springs area

A shelter-in-place order was announced for the area of the 9900 block of Burgess Road, extending for a quarter mile radius nearby, in Colorado Springs, by the El Paso Sheriff's Office. The law enforcement response was to the attempted assault on a federal officer and the shootout that followed. Image for representation.(Pexels)

Confirmation has now arrived why these orders were put in place.

What happened in Colorado Springs?

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that the order was put in place after two people suspected of living in the country illegally tried to ram their car into ICE officers on Thursday.

A little before this, a Peak Alert was sent out to people in the area that there would be law enforcement activity there, which is why a shelter-in-place order was out out.

ICE confirmed to Fox 21 that the law enforcement response was to the attempted assault on a federal officer and the shootout that followed.

“Two criminal aliens attempted to ram their vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted enforcement operation in Colorado Springs, Colorado, [on] July 31. As a result of their violent actions and to protect the officers and agents onsite, an officer fired three shots into the vehicle. The aliens fled and later abandoned the vehicle. Law enforcement officials are currently searching for the fugitives,” ICE said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said to Fox 21, “FBI Denver is investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer that occurred in El Paso County, Colo. earlier today. As this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have any further information to provide at this time.”

No injuries have been reported in this case.

Rising assault on ICE agents

A spokesperson for ICE told KRDO “ICE officers are facing an 830% increase in assaults. Lies and violent rhetoric incites hostility against the brave men and women of ICE who put their lives on the line every day to protect American communities, as we witnessed in Colorado today.”