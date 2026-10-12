Ilhan Omar's family: All about her father Nur Omar Mohamed, mother, husband Tim Mynett, and children

US federal agents reportedly searched the Washington home of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. US Rep. Ilhan Omar pictured, (REUTERS)

Fox News, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative division of US immigration enforcement, carried out the search. The operation was reportedly connected to an investigation into alleged fraud involving immigration documents submitted on Omar’s behalf by her late father when she was a child.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border enforcement chief, declined to provide further details before an official announcement. However, he confirmed to Fox News that an investigation had been underway for some time and that authorities had executed a search warrant that morning.

The search reportedly began at around 6 a.m. Video footage shared on X, apparently recorded by a member of the public, showed several agents wearing HSI jackets outside Omar's Washington residence.

Omar, 44, is a prominent progressive Democrat and a vocal critic of Trump, particularly his administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies. The president has repeatedly targeted her in political attacks. Born in Somalia, Omar arrived in the United States as a child after fleeing the country's civil war.

Also Read: Who is Ilhan Omar? Why federal agents searched her home: What we know about the investigation

Ilhan Omar's family background Ilhan Abdullahi Omar was born on October 4, 1982, in Mogadishu, Somalia. The youngest of seven siblings, she lost her mother at around the age of two and was raised primarily by her father and grandfather.

Her family fled Somalia’s civil war around 1991 and spent approximately four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. In 1995, they resettled in the United States, initially living in Virginia before eventually moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Her father: Nur Omar Mohamed Omar's father, Nur Omar Mohamed, worked as a teacher trainer in Somalia and has been described as a colonel in the Somali army under the government of Siad Barre.

After moving to the United States, he worked as a taxi driver and later for the US Postal Service. He helped raise Omar and her siblings alongside her grandfather.

According to Sahan Journal, Mohamed died in June 2020 from complications related to COVID-19. He was 67.

Her marriages and children Omar has three children with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, her longtime partner and former husband.

The two reportedly entered into a religious marriage around 2002, although it was not legally registered at the time, according to Fox News. They separated around 2008 before reconciling in approximately 2011. They legally married in 2018 and divorced in 2019.

Omar later married Tim Mynett, a political consultant who had worked on her congressional campaigns. The couple married in March 2020 in both an Islamic ceremony and a civil marriage. Mynett has one son from a previous marriage.

Announcing their marriage on Instagram, Omar wrote, "Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed!"