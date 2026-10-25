Jared Kushner demands Vanity Fair remove article on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts, calls claims ‘categorically false’

Jared Kushner has demanded that Vanity Fair remove an article excerpting allegations from investigative journalist Matthew Cole’s forthcoming book Princes and Thieves. He called the claims “categorically false” and warned they the magazine of potential legal action. Attorneys for Jared Kushner have sent a formal demand letter to Vanity Fair for publishing false and defamatory allegations from Matthew Cole’s upcoming book. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo (REUTERS)

Kushner’s lawyers sent a formal demand letter to Condé Nast on October 23, arguing that the publication republished defamatory allegations despite receiving detailed written denials before publication.

The letter, signed by attorneys Thomas A. Clare and Eric D. Hageman of Clare Locke LLP, stated that the October 22 Vanity Fair excerpt accuses Kushner of secretly receiving billions of dollars from the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while serving in the White House. According to the attorneys, the article alleged that Kushner hid funds in covert accounts in Abu Dhabi and Israel, moved money through Cyprus and traded US foreign policy influence in return.

The attorneys argued that those allegations amount to accusations of bribery, acting as an unregistered foreign agent and other criminal conduct. They described them as “defamatory per se” and demanded the immediate removal of the article.

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Kushner denied all allegations and challenged evidence In the letter, Kushner’s legal team categorically denied the allegations outlined in Cole’s forthcoming book.

The attorneys wrote that Kushner “was never a signatory to, never had access to, and never knew of any ‘Alpha’ account at First Abu Dhabi Bank.” They also denied that he held an account at Israel’s central bank or maintained any bank account in Cyprus.

“There are no accounts and never were,” the letter states.

The lawyers further denied Kushner ever receiving or directing money from a foreign government or conditioning US policy decisions on personal financial benefits.

The letter further stated that if the alleged financial transactions had occurred, they would have produced bank records, wire transfers and account documents. Kushner’s attorneys said Cole has not produced such evidence despite repeated requests.

They also argued the claims rely primarily on unnamed sources and secondhand intelligence accounts and not independently verifiable documentation.