Jared Kushner demands Vanity Fair remove article on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts, calls claims ‘categorically false’
Attorneys for Jared Kushner have sent a formal demand letter to Vanity Fair for publishing false and defamatory allegations from Matthew Cole’s upcoming book.
Jared Kushner has demanded that Vanity Fair remove an article excerpting allegations from investigative journalist Matthew Cole’s forthcoming book Princes and Thieves. He called the claims “categorically false” and warned they the magazine of potential legal action.
Kushner’s lawyers sent a formal demand letter to Condé Nast on October 23, arguing that the publication republished defamatory allegations despite receiving detailed written denials before publication.
The letter, signed by attorneys Thomas A. Clare and Eric D. Hageman of Clare Locke LLP, stated that the October 22 Vanity Fair excerpt accuses Kushner of secretly receiving billions of dollars from the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while serving in the White House. According to the attorneys, the article alleged that Kushner hid funds in covert accounts in Abu Dhabi and Israel, moved money through Cyprus and traded US foreign policy influence in return.
The attorneys argued that those allegations amount to accusations of bribery, acting as an unregistered foreign agent and other criminal conduct. They described them as “defamatory per se” and demanded the immediate removal of the article.
Also read: Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, blasts ‘outrageous’ report on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts
Kushner denied all allegations and challenged evidence
In the letter, Kushner’s legal team categorically denied the allegations outlined in Cole’s forthcoming book.
The attorneys wrote that Kushner “was never a signatory to, never had access to, and never knew of any ‘Alpha’ account at First Abu Dhabi Bank.” They also denied that he held an account at Israel’s central bank or maintained any bank account in Cyprus.
“There are no accounts and never were,” the letter states.
The lawyers further denied Kushner ever receiving or directing money from a foreign government or conditioning US policy decisions on personal financial benefits.
The letter further stated that if the alleged financial transactions had occurred, they would have produced bank records, wire transfers and account documents. Kushner’s attorneys said Cole has not produced such evidence despite repeated requests.
They also argued the claims rely primarily on unnamed sources and secondhand intelligence accounts and not independently verifiable documentation.
Jared Kushner has demanded that Vanity Fair remove an article excerpting allegations from investigative journalist Matthew Cole’s forthcoming book Princes and Thieves. He called the claims “categorically false” and warned they the magazine of potential legal action.
Kushner’s lawyers sent a formal demand letter to Condé Nast on October 23, arguing that the publication republished defamatory allegations despite receiving detailed written denials before publication.
The letter, signed by attorneys Thomas A. Clare and Eric D. Hageman of Clare Locke LLP, stated that the October 22 Vanity Fair excerpt accuses Kushner of secretly receiving billions of dollars from the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while serving in the White House. According to the attorneys, the article alleged that Kushner hid funds in covert accounts in Abu Dhabi and Israel, moved money through Cyprus and traded US foreign policy influence in return.
The attorneys argued that those allegations amount to accusations of bribery, acting as an unregistered foreign agent and other criminal conduct. They described them as “defamatory per se” and demanded the immediate removal of the article.
Also read: Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, blasts ‘outrageous’ report on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts
Kushner denies all allegations and challenged evidence
In the letter, Kushner’s legal team categorically denied the allegations outlined in Cole’s forthcoming book.
The attorneys wrote that Kushner “was never a signatory to, never had access to, and never knew of any ‘Alpha’ account at First Abu Dhabi Bank.” They also denied that he held an account at Israel’s central bank or maintained any bank account in Cyprus.
“There are no accounts and never were,” the letter states.
The lawyers further denied Kushner ever receiving or directing money from a foreign government or conditioning US policy decisions on personal financial benefits.
The letter further stated that if the alleged financial transactions had occurred, they would have produced bank records, wire transfers and account documents. Kushner’s attorneys said Cole has not produced such evidence despite repeated requests.
They also argued the claims rely primarily on unnamed sources and secondhand intelligence accounts and not independently verifiable documentation.
Also read: Trump calls for Ilhan Omar's resignation, questions Minnesota congresswoman's ‘real name’ amid federal probe
Letter accuses Vanity Fair of reckless publication
Kushner’s lawyers contended that Vanity Fair published the excerpt despite having access to detailed written denials previously submitted to Cole and publisher Simon & Schuster.
According to the letter, Kushner’s counsel sent responses on July 30 and August 10, 2026, denying each allegation. They also addressed specific questions posed during reporting.
The attorneys said the Vanity Fair article acknowledged portions of those denials but omitted other responses. These include Kushner’s claim that he regularly received US counterintelligence briefings and was never informed that his phone had been compromised.
The letter also added that Vanity Fair became legally responsible by republishing the allegations through its website and social media promotion, regardless of whether they originated in Cole’s book. Kushner’s lawyers cited US defamation law, arguing that publishing allegedly “inherently improbable” accusations while disregarding contrary evidence could support a finding of actual malice.
As of publication, Vanity Fair has not publicly responded to the demand letter. Matthew Cole and Simon & Schuster also have not publicly commented on the legal demand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More