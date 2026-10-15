Katie Zacharia’s legal credentials under scrutiny after report claims she did not pass California bar exam
Katie Zacharia faces questions about describing herself as a lawyer following reports of her improperly holding herself out as licensed to practice law.
President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing mounting scrutiny over her legal credentials. A complaint was filed with the State Bar of California alleging she held herself out as entitled to practice law without a license.
The complaint follows media reports questioning whether Zacharia ever passed a US bar examination despite repeatedly describing herself as a lawyer and serving in roles that typically require a licensed attorney.
The controversy erupted just days into Zacharia’s tenure after President Trump referred to her as “an attorney” during her introduction. Reporters later asked Zacharia where she had passed the bar exam. She twice replied, “When I moved to China."
On Wednesday, Zacharia told The New York Times she had misunderstood the question because she could not hear clearly over the sound of Marine One while standing behind the president.
“I assumed the question was, ‘Where were you after law school?’” she said.
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Complaint follows reports on law license and professional titles
According to The New York Times, Zacharia earned a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University in 2011. However, the publication said it could not locate a law license for her in California or any other US jurisdiction.
Wall Street Journal reporters that according to a person with intimate knowledge of the situation, Zacharia took the California bar test after earning her law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011, but she failed. She reportedly took the test around the time she was getting ready to get married and go to China with her prospective spouse.
A watchdog group has now filed a complaint with the California State Bar, citing reporting by “Popular Information.” The complaint alleged that Zacharia repeatedly represented herself as entitled to practice law without holding a valid license. They further asked regulators to investigate whether California’s unauthorized practice of law rules were violated.
Zacharia told the publication that before appearing on television as a legal commentator, she consulted Pepperdine University’s president about how she should describe herself publicly.
She said she was advised not to use the titles “attorney” or “Esquire,” but understood that calling herself a “lawyer” was acceptable because she held a law degree.
Zacharia also identified herself on LinkedIn as general counsel for Fix California, an organization led by Trump ally Richard Grenell.
Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, told The New York Times that the title generally implies someone is licensed to provide legal advice.
“You can’t be a general counsel to a company in the United States unless you’re admitted to the bar to practice law,” Chemerinsky said.
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Zacharia's work history in China
Questions have also been raised about Zacharia’s description of her legal work in China.
The White House has said she moved there with her husband and worked on international transaction law. On LinkedIn, Zacharia listed herself as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm, one of China’s largest firms.
Legal experts interviewed by The New York Times said foreign nationals cannot obtain Chinese lawyer licences because Chinese citizenship is required. Foreign professionals may instead assist with international transactions or foreign law matters but cannot practice Chinese law.
Gary Gao, a partner at Zhong Lun, said foreign employees often help with cross-border transactions and language support rather than practicing Chinese law.
Law professor Sida Liu of the University of Hong Kong also told NYT that describing oneself as an “associate” at a Chinese law firm could be misleading if it suggests admission to practice law in China.
However, White House has offered an explanation and have clarified that Zacharia was not hired to work on legal matters for Trump.
White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “Katie is a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team. She is uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people about all the great things President Trump and his Administration have been doing, and she will do an incredible job as Press Secretary.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More