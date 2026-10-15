Katie Zacharia’s legal credentials under scrutiny after report claims she did not pass California bar exam

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing mounting scrutiny over her legal credentials. A complaint was filed with the State Bar of California alleging she held herself out as entitled to practice law without a license. Katie Zacharia faces questions over describing herself as a lawyer and general counsel after reports of her improperly holding herself out as licensed to practice law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The complaint follows media reports questioning whether Zacharia ever passed a US bar examination despite repeatedly describing herself as a lawyer and serving in roles that typically require a licensed attorney.

The controversy erupted just days into Zacharia’s tenure after President Trump referred to her as “an attorney” during her introduction. Reporters later asked Zacharia where she had passed the bar exam. She twice replied, “When I moved to China."

On Wednesday, Zacharia told The New York Times she had misunderstood the question because she could not hear clearly over the sound of Marine One while standing behind the president.

“I assumed the question was, ‘Where were you after law school?’” she said.

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Complaint follows reports on law license and professional titles According to The New York Times, Zacharia earned a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University in 2011. However, the publication said it could not locate a law license for her in California or any other US jurisdiction.

Wall Street Journal reporters that according to a person with intimate knowledge of the situation, Zacharia took the California bar test after earning her law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011, but she failed. She reportedly took the test around the time she was getting ready to get married and go to China with her prospective spouse.

A watchdog group has now filed a complaint with the California State Bar, citing reporting by “Popular Information.” The complaint alleged that Zacharia repeatedly represented herself as entitled to practice law without holding a valid license. They further asked regulators to investigate whether California’s unauthorized practice of law rules were violated.

Zacharia told the publication that before appearing on television as a legal commentator, she consulted Pepperdine University’s president about how she should describe herself publicly.

She said she was advised not to use the titles “attorney” or “Esquire,” but understood that calling herself a “lawyer” was acceptable because she held a law degree.

Zacharia also identified herself on LinkedIn as general counsel for Fix California, an organization led by Trump ally Richard Grenell.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, told The New York Times that the title generally implies someone is licensed to provide legal advice.

“You can’t be a general counsel to a company in the United States unless you’re admitted to the bar to practice law,” Chemerinsky said.