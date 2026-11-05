Lil Durk bond hearing: Prosecutors argue against rapper's release in VICAR case; alleges he is paying for support

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk and his legal team appeared at the First Street Courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning for a bond hearing in the federal racketeering charges (VICAR) he faces. Lil Durk poses for a photo in the press room with the award for best melodic rap performance for "All My Life" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)

The high-profile bond hearing is set to take place as the rapper earned public support from leading figures in hip hop. It included rappers Jay-Z and J. Cole, both of whom had wrote letters to the judge requesting Lil Durk be released on bond.

There was a strong anticipation after the letters that Lil Durk may be granted bond, given his trial in the VICAR charges is scheduled in August 2027. In exchange, the rapper's lawyer had proposed a "a robust" bond, which included royalties from some of Lil Durk's popular tracks.

But at the pre-hearing Wednesday, things went awry for Lil Durk and his legal team as prosecutors requested that Lil Durk not be released on bond.

Why prosecutors are arguing against Lil Durk's release Prosecutors at the Los Angeles courthouse filed a plea requesting District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald to reject the bond deal offered by Lil Durk's legal team. According to Taylor Praise of LA Magazine, prosecutors accused Durk and his associates of paying people to come out in support of him. They allege that Lil Durk is creating a crowd outside the courthouse and getting celebrities to speak for him to exert pressure on the court.

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They also claim that the value of the bond package is insignificant when compared to Lil Durk's wealth and that submitting it won't restrict him from fleeing the country.

Lil Durk was acquitted on September 11 in a separate murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk is in solitary confinement Earlier this week, it was reported that Lil Durk has been placed in solitary confinement as he remains imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He was moved to the Special Housing Unit after he reportedly got into arguments with prison staff about cell searches and raids for contraband at his unit. The reports say that no contraband was found in the search.

However, experts believe that given it took place just days before the bond hearing on Wednesday, it could potentially affect the decision of the judge.

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Jay-Z and J. Cole's letter Rappers Jay-Z and J. Cole, friends of Lil Durk, wrote separate letters to Judge Fitzgerald, who is presiding over the VICAR trial. They argued that the rapper be released so that he can spend time with his friends and family.

He remains presumed innocent of the charges still pending, and I respectfully submit that the jury's verdict, together with that presumption, supports giving him the opportunity to await trial at home under whatever conditions the Court considers appropriate,” Jay-Z wrote.

Rapper J. Cole, who collaborated with Lil Durk for All My Life wrote that Durk wanted to "ush a message of change and of peace and of growth and maturity" with the song.

“He wanted to push a message of change and of peace and of growth and maturity, and he thought that if I got on this song with him it would have the greatest impact,” Cole said, requesting the judge to grant bond.