Republican operative Aidan Rowan charged with alleged ballot fraud in New York primary
The 25-year-old Republican operative, Aidan Rowan, faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors alleged he forged absentee ballot applications.
Republican political operative Aidan Rowan has been charged with multiple felonies in New York after prosecutors accused him of forging absentee ballot applications and submitting a fraudulent ballot during local primary elections in June. Court documents have alleged that Rowan completed election paperwork without voters’ consent in a case.
Rowan,25, allegedly filed forged election documents on behalf of four voters while running for a local Republican committee seat, according to court records and law enforcement officials.
The case has drawn attention because Rowan has held several Republican Party positions in New York and previously worked as a congressional intern. Investigators have not said whether the allegedly forged ballot was cast in Rowan’s favor.
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Four voters deny authorizing ballot applications
According to a felony complaint filed in Rockland County court, investigators allege Rowan submitted forged absentee ballot applications for three voters and a forged ballot application and completed ballot for a fourth voter during the June 23 Republican primary election.
The complaint includes sworn statements from four residents who told investigators they neither completed nor authorized the ballot paperwork.
One person stated, “I have reviewed a New York State Ballot application with my name and address on it and a signature of my name. The handwriting on the application is not mine.”
Another said they never gave permission to anyone to request, complete or submit ballot applications or ballots on their behalf. “At no time in 2024, 2025, 2026 did I give permission for anyone to request, complete and submit the application or any ballots on my behalf,” the deposition of another voter read.
Prosecutors allege Rowan submitted the forged applications in the days leading up to and immediately after the June primary. Authorities also allege he submitted a forged absentee ballot on June 15, according to the criminal complaint.
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Rowan surrendered after arrest warrant
The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant for Rowan’s arrest was issued on October 23. Authorities said he voluntarily surrendered and was arraigned this week on multiple felony charges related to election fraud.
After the court appearance, Rowan declined to comment. Video published by Lohud showed a reporter asking whether he wished to respond to the allegations. Rowan shook his head and walked away without making a statement. His attorney has not publicly commented on the charges.
Rowan has been active in Republican politics in New York. According to public records and previous announcements, he served as a district intern for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in 2023, chaired the Rockland County Young Republicans and operates a political consulting firm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More