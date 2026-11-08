Republican operative Aidan Rowan charged with alleged ballot fraud in New York primary

Republican political operative Aidan Rowan has been charged with multiple felonies in New York after prosecutors accused him of forging absentee ballot applications and submitting a fraudulent ballot during local primary elections in June. Court documents have alleged that Rowan completed election paperwork without voters’ consent in a case. The 25-year-old Republican operative, Aidan Rowan, faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors alleged he forged absentee ballot applications. (YouTube| Screenshot from The Scott Loia Podcast)

Rowan,25, allegedly filed forged election documents on behalf of four voters while running for a local Republican committee seat, according to court records and law enforcement officials.

The case has drawn attention because Rowan has held several Republican Party positions in New York and previously worked as a congressional intern. Investigators have not said whether the allegedly forged ballot was cast in Rowan’s favor.

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Four voters deny authorizing ballot applications According to a felony complaint filed in Rockland County court, investigators allege Rowan submitted forged absentee ballot applications for three voters and a forged ballot application and completed ballot for a fourth voter during the June 23 Republican primary election.

The complaint includes sworn statements from four residents who told investigators they neither completed nor authorized the ballot paperwork.

One person stated, “I have reviewed a New York State Ballot application with my name and address on it and a signature of my name. The handwriting on the application is not mine.”

Another said they never gave permission to anyone to request, complete or submit ballot applications or ballots on their behalf. “At no time in 2024, 2025, 2026 did I give permission for anyone to request, complete and submit the application or any ballots on my behalf,” the deposition of another voter read.

Prosecutors allege Rowan submitted the forged applications in the days leading up to and immediately after the June primary. Authorities also allege he submitted a forged absentee ballot on June 15, according to the criminal complaint.

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Rowan surrendered after arrest warrant The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant for Rowan’s arrest was issued on October 23. Authorities said he voluntarily surrendered and was arraigned this week on multiple felony charges related to election fraud.

After the court appearance, Rowan declined to comment. Video published by Lohud showed a reporter asking whether he wished to respond to the allegations. Rowan shook his head and walked away without making a statement. His attorney has not publicly commented on the charges.

Rowan has been active in Republican politics in New York. According to public records and previous announcements, he served as a district intern for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in 2023, chaired the Rockland County Young Republicans and operates a political consulting firm.