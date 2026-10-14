Steam servers down: Latest update as thousands complain of widespread outage; when will services resume

Steam servers were reportedly down for thousands of users on Tuesday, October 13. At the time of writing, Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, noted over 4,000 users were facing issues. Steam servers were reportedly down for users. (Steam)

Tuesdays is usually when Steam servers go down for maintenance. Many commented as much on the Downdetector comment section. One wrote “it's maintenance day everyone, 15-30 minutes and you can get back to your raid defence.”

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The scheduled maintenance is usually between 1:00pm– 3:00pm PDT, while the current time is 3:18pm PDT. Steam is yet to comment on the reported outage, and there's no confirmed timing on when the servers might be back up. Usually, when servers are down for maintenance, they are back up in 5-10 minutes.

The numbers have sharply fallen now, indicating the issues faced was due to maintenance.

Steam down: Users complain When Steam was down, several users had complained. “Sighh didn't even get to download entropy zero before steam went down for maintenance,” one wrote. Another added “i got the directors vision and horseman hat before the steam servers went down but not the purple metal atleast the good news is that steam takes these back im at no risk of losing shit i care for.”

Yet another said “i think one of my favorite moments from bo6 was the first Tuesday after the game came out the steam servers went down for routine maintenance and all the comments on the steam status website was talking about how they were in the middles of a zombies match or camo grinding lol.”

Several users had already pointed to the server maintenance issue amid the surge of complaints. This is not the first time that users have faced outages on maintenance day. However, today's reports came after the usual maintenance window, causing concerns among some gamers.