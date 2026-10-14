Steam servers down: Latest update as thousands complain of widespread outage; when will services resume
Steam servers were reportedly down for thousands of users on October 13 after the scheduled maintenance window.
Steam servers were reportedly down for thousands of users on Tuesday, October 13. At the time of writing, Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, noted over 4,000 users were facing issues.
Tuesdays is usually when Steam servers go down for maintenance. Many commented as much on the Downdetector comment section. One wrote “it's maintenance day everyone, 15-30 minutes and you can get back to your raid defence.”
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The scheduled maintenance is usually between 1:00pm– 3:00pm PDT, while the current time is 3:18pm PDT. Steam is yet to comment on the reported outage, and there's no confirmed timing on when the servers might be back up. Usually, when servers are down for maintenance, they are back up in 5-10 minutes.
The numbers have sharply fallen now, indicating the issues faced was due to maintenance.
Steam down: Users complain
When Steam was down, several users had complained. “Sighh didn't even get to download entropy zero before steam went down for maintenance,” one wrote. Another added “i got the directors vision and horseman hat before the steam servers went down but not the purple metal atleast the good news is that steam takes these back im at no risk of losing shit i care for.”
Yet another said “i think one of my favorite moments from bo6 was the first Tuesday after the game came out the steam servers went down for routine maintenance and all the comments on the steam status website was talking about how they were in the middles of a zombies match or camo grinding lol.”
Several users had already pointed to the server maintenance issue amid the surge of complaints. This is not the first time that users have faced outages on maintenance day. However, today's reports came after the usual maintenance window, causing concerns among some gamers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More