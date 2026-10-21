Trump's eldest son Don Jr. breaks with POTUS as Iran war's effects haunt Republicans before midterms: Report

In what could be an explosive rift in the Donald Trump family, a report claims that Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has privately expressed strong differences with the POTUS over the US's war in Iran. Donald Trump with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. (File Photo/Reuter)

The Atlantic reported Tuesday that Don Jr., who has been a key part of the family-led political team of the 80-year-old's second term, has "repeatedly voiced his opposition" to the Iran war. In fact, the report cited two White House sources who claimed that Don Jr. had conveyed his disagreements about the Iran war to Trump when it began.

The report claims that it has been Don Jr.'s longstanding belief that the US should not enter into another war in the Middle East. A part of the opposition to the Iran war came from Trump Jr's good friend and slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who had also criticized the US operation in Iran, the report claims.

Why Don Jr. Has Broken From Donald Trump According to the sources cited by The Atlantic, Don Jr. has expressed his disagreements to Trump in private, but he plans to never go public about it.

“Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can’t imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject,” The Atlantic quoted one of the sources as saying.

It is unclear if the disagreements over the Iran war have strained the relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump.

US and Israel Discussing Potential Next Attack On Iran Even as the cost of the war burden Trump's approval rating significantly (it touched a record low of 31% this week, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll), Trump is in talks with Benjamin Netanyahu to restart strikes on Iran as the Strait of Hormuz deadlock persists.

On Sunday, endorsing the Israel PM for the upcoming elections in Israel, Trump said that Iran "has been decimated" and "we (US and Israel) will finish the job soon." A day after, on Monday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly traveled to Israel and held a secret meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reported.

Iran Trying To Prolong Hormuz Deadlock To Influence US Elections On Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing three sources in the Iranian administration- two official and an insider- that Tehran believes that the US and Israel will launch another strike rather than engage in peace talks.

"Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and US attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war," one of the officials told Reuters. "The clerical establishment is determined not to give Trump a political victory."

According to Iranian economist and political analyst cited by Reuters the stalemate is likely deliberate on the part of Iran, aimed at influencing the US midterm elections in November. "Iran is influencing the US election without taking any unlawful action," he said.