US Embassy warns Russia of 'mass-casualty event' threat at historic Moscow palace
The embassy identified the location as Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, at 1 Dolskaya Street, Moscow, and advised Americans to take precautions.
The US Embassy in Moscow on Saturday warned of a "credible threat" of a mass-casualty incident at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in the Russian capital.
In a security alert published on its website, the embassy said it was coordinating with Russian authorities to respond to the threat. It also urged US citizens to avoid the site and nearby areas on October 31.
What the US Embassy said
The embassy identified the location as Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, at 1 Dolskaya Street, Moscow, and advised Americans to take precautions.
It urged US citizens to:
Avoid the museum and surrounding area on October 31, 2026.
Stay alert and keep away from crowds.
Remain aware of their surroundings.
Review their personal security plans.
Keep their mobile phones charged.
Carry valid identification.
Follow local media for further updates.
FSB confirms receiving US warning
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had received information from the US through established cooperation channels about a possible terrorist plot in Moscow.
According to Interfax, the agency said "relevant security work" was already underway.
Also Read: Washington, Moscow, and the moral hazard of withheld munitions
About Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve
Tsaritsyno is a historic palace complex and a sprawling park in southern Moscow, around 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Kremlin.
Established in 1775 as a summer residence for Empress Catherine II, the site has since become a popular tourist attraction, known for its historic architecture, museums and landscaped gardens.
Also Read: UN probe says Russia committed war crimes by targeting Ukraine energy sites; Moscow dismisses report with ‘falsified data’ remark
Previous US warning before Moscow concert hall attack
The latest alert comes amid a history of US warnings to Russia about potential terrorist attacks.
In March 2024, the US shared intelligence warning of a possible attack in Moscow, weeks before gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue. The ISIS-K-claimed attack killed more than 100 people and left many others injured.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More