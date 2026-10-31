US Embassy warns Russia of 'mass-casualty event' threat at historic Moscow palace

It urged US citizens to :

The embassy identified the location as Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, at 1 Dolskaya Street, Moscow , and advised Americans to take precautions.

In a security alert published on its website , the embassy said it was coordinating with Russian authorities to respond to the threat. It also urged US citizens to avoid the site and nearby areas on October 31.

The US Embassy in Moscow on Saturday warned of a "credible threat" of a mass-casualty incident at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in the Russian capital.

Avoid the museum and surrounding area on October 31, 2026.

Stay alert and keep away from crowds.

Remain aware of their surroundings.

Review their personal security plans.

Keep their mobile phones charged.

Carry valid identification.

Follow local media for further updates.

FSB confirms receiving US warning Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had received information from the US through established cooperation channels about a possible terrorist plot in Moscow.

According to Interfax, the agency said "relevant security work" was already underway.

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About Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve Tsaritsyno is a historic palace complex and a sprawling park in southern Moscow, around 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Kremlin.

Established in 1775 as a summer residence for Empress Catherine II, the site has since become a popular tourist attraction, known for its historic architecture, museums and landscaped gardens.

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Previous US warning before Moscow concert hall attack The latest alert comes amid a history of US warnings to Russia about potential terrorist attacks.

In March 2024, the US shared intelligence warning of a possible attack in Moscow, weeks before gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue. The ISIS-K-claimed attack killed more than 100 people and left many others injured.