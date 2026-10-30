US plans major changes to Green Card sponsorship under PERM programme: Details here
The Department of Labor is considering changes to PERM, which employers generally complete before sponsoring workers for EB-2 and EB-3 Green Cards.
The United States is heading towards a possible revamp of its employment-based Green Card sponsorship system, following the approval of a proposal to modify the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) program during federal review.
These proposed changes may influence the way employers hire American workers before sponsoring foreign professionals for permanent residency, impacting thousands of Indian nationals currently employed in the US.
The suggested reform aims to enhance recruitment criteria, bolster protections for American workers impacted by layoffs, and ensure adherence to federal non-discrimination regulations. This initiative could lead to substantial modifications in a system that has not seen a thorough revision in over twenty years.
PERM and its significance
PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management, is a labor certification procedure that US employers typically need to complete before sponsoring qualified foreign workers for employment-based Green Cards in categories like EB-2 and EB-3.
Under the existing rule, the employers are obligated to provide evidence that there are not enough qualified, willing, and available US workers for a specific position before they can sponsor a foreign national for permanent employment.
This process holds particular significance for foreign professionals in the US on temporary visas, such as H-1B visa holders, whose employers plan to sponsor them for permanent residency.
Also Read: Green Card update: New EB-5 visa fees and application changes for investors and regional centers explained
What changes could the proposed rules bring?
According to the Department of Labor (DOL), the proposed revisions are expected to address three key aspects of the PERM labour certification process.
Recruitment and advertising requirements: The DOL plans to review the existing recruitment standards that employers must follow to establish that no qualified US workers are available for the position before hiring a foreign national. The proposed changes may introduce revised advertising procedures and stricter documentation requirements. However, the exact expectations will become clearer once the proposal is officially published.
Additional requirements following layoffs: The proposed rules also aim to strengthen safeguards for US workers affected by workforce reductions. Employers that have recently conducted layoffs may be subject to additional conditions or compliance obligations when pursuing labour certification for foreign workers.
Stricter non-discrimination standards: Employers may also face greater scrutiny over their recruitment and hiring practices. This could involve demonstrating more clearly that recruitment decisions comply with federal equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination requirements.
Overall, the proposed changes are intended to reinforce protections for American workers while placing greater emphasis on employer accountability throughout the PERM process. Employers may need to provide more detailed evidence that they have made genuine efforts to recruit qualified US workers before proceeding with foreign worker sponsorship.
Nevertheless, the full details remain uncertain because the proposed regulatory text has not yet been released. Until it becomes available, it is difficult to assess whether the revisions will result in higher compliance costs, longer processing times or additional challenges for employers and foreign nationals seeking employment-based permanent residency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More