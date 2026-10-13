US announces power grid emergency in 13 states: What it is and how residents will be impacted

The United States Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has issued an emergency directive authorizing PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission operator responsible for serving substantial portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, to operate designated electrical generation facilities as circumstances require to ensure grid stability. With electricity demand forecast to reach about 111,500 megawatts, PJM has issued generation and load-management alerts. (REUTERS)

This federal mandate, enacted on October 12, establishes temporary emergency powers for PJM extending from October 13 through October 16. Pursuant to the directive, the grid operator possesses the authority to compel specific power generation facilities to produce electricity and, under restricted conditions, access supplementary power reserves to sustain consistent energy distribution throughout its network spanning multiple states, consistent with the order documented on the department's official website.

Both federal authorities and grid management personnel have emphasized that the directive is formulated expressly to avert power service disruptions and does not constitute notification of planned power outages.

Which 13 US states are affected? The emergency order has been issued due to PJM Interconnection's critical operational responsibilities. Based in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, PJM Interconnection manages the wholesale electricity distribution across thirteen states and the District of Columbia in their entirety or in part.

“PJM serves as the Reliability Coordinator and Balancing Authority for its region and is, therefore, responsible for overseeing the dispatch of generation to meet system demand at all times within the limits of the transmission system," the order states.

The PJM Region includes all or parts of: