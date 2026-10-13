US announces power grid emergency in 13 states: What it is and how residents will be impacted
Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency directive allowing PJM to require designated generators and use backup power from data centers.
The United States Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has issued an emergency directive authorizing PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission operator responsible for serving substantial portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, to operate designated electrical generation facilities as circumstances require to ensure grid stability.
This federal mandate, enacted on October 12, establishes temporary emergency powers for PJM extending from October 13 through October 16. Pursuant to the directive, the grid operator possesses the authority to compel specific power generation facilities to produce electricity and, under restricted conditions, access supplementary power reserves to sustain consistent energy distribution throughout its network spanning multiple states, consistent with the order documented on the department's official website.
Both federal authorities and grid management personnel have emphasized that the directive is formulated expressly to avert power service disruptions and does not constitute notification of planned power outages.
Which 13 US states are affected?
The emergency order has been issued due to PJM Interconnection's critical operational responsibilities. Based in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, PJM Interconnection manages the wholesale electricity distribution across thirteen states and the District of Columbia in their entirety or in part.
“PJM serves as the Reliability Coordinator and Balancing Authority for its region and is, therefore, responsible for overseeing the dispatch of generation to meet system demand at all times within the limits of the transmission system," the order states.
The PJM Region includes all or parts of:
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- North Carolin
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia and the District of Columbia
Why has US declared power grid emergency?
The emergency directive has been implemented in response to escalating electricity consumption and limitations affecting the regional electrical infrastructure. In anticipation of this projected demand surge, the grid operator has declared both a Maximum Generation Alert and a Load Management Alert effective October 13, attributing this action to a confluence of abnormally elevated autumn temperatures and planned maintenance activities on critical infrastructure.
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Electricity consumption is projected to reach or exceed approximately 111,500 megawatts on October 13, primarily attributable to 'unseasonably warm autumn weather conditions'.
An additional contributing factor is the routine seasonal maintenance program, which operates between mid-September and early December. Throughout this maintenance window, power utilities systematically remove generation facilities and transmission infrastructure from service to conduct essential maintenance and system enhancements, thereby ensuring adequate capacity for the heightened demand anticipated during the winter season.
The directive further identifies backup power generation systems at data centers and other substantial electricity-consuming operations as a viable mechanism to alleviate strain on the electrical grid.
"It is our understanding that PJM seeks to unlock and deploy backup generation resources (whether auxiliary, standby, directly-connected, battery storage, or other, and whether synchronized or not to the bulk-power system) at data centers (including, but not limited to, hyperscaler facilities) and at other large load industrial and commercial customer sites as another tool to mitigate any undue risk to the bulk-power system," the order said.
What advisory has been issued for residents in 13 states?
PJM has underscored that the preliminary notice does not mandate immediate action from residential consumers. Electricity consumption may proceed under standard conditions, with the emergency declaration serving principally to orchestrate power generation operations and preserve grid equilibrium.
However, the operator has disseminated capacity advisories and maintains the authority to implement demand-response initiatives should circumstances worsen. Residents and commercial entities throughout the 13-state service territory may be requested to voluntarily curtail discretionary electricity usage during periods of peak demand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More