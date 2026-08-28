When could Six Flags X2 reopen? What we know as two riders undergo brain surgeries

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s X2 roller coaster has no reopening date yet. The ride has been closed since July 12, 2026, after a serious incident involving a rider and a California safety inspection was opened. The inspection is still underway, so state officials have not given a date for when it will end. Six Flags has also not said when guests can ride X2 again. The latest reports add to the concern around the ride after two women suffered severe brain injuries within six days of riding it in July, according to a CNN investigation. Six Flags X2 remains closed as California investigates serious rider injuries, leaving a major question over what happens to the coaster next.. (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado) (REUTERS)

Why is Six Flags X2 still closed after July 12? The key issue is the ongoing Cal/OSHA inspection. California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, through its Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit, opened an inspection into a reported July 5 incident involving X2. Officials have not shared further details because the inspection is still active.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Six Flags Magic Mountain on July 5 after receiving a call about an unconscious person. The person was taken to a hospital, but officials have not released further details about the incident. X2 was later closed on July 12.

Six Flags has kept its public statement brief. A park spokesperson said, “the ride remains closed at this time.” The company has not announced an estimated reopening date.

Also Read: Six Flags X2 closed after 2 women undergo emergency brain surgery: What we know

Who are the injured X2 riders, Pamela Guillen and Naomi Greer-Wilkinson? The closure comes after two serious medical emergencies involving riders in July. Pamela Guillen, 40, was taken to a hospital after becoming unconscious following her ride on July 5, according to reports based on the CNN investigation.

Six days later, 25-year-old Naomi Greer-Wilkinson reportedly lost consciousness after riding X2 with her siblings. She required emergency brain surgery and remains in a coma on a ventilator.

Three neurosurgeons who treated the two women later said, “In our professional opinion,” the severe brain injuries were caused by a rapid acceleration-deceleration event experienced on X2.

Also Read: Rollercoaster at Disney California Adventure Park malfunctions, 20 riders evacuated

Could Six Flags X2 reopen, and when? For now, there is no confirmed reopening date. The most important next step is the completion of the Cal/OSHA inspection. Until officials finish that work and the park receives the necessary clearance, there is no reliable date for X2 to return.

The ride’s future has also drawn attention because of a separate lawsuit involving the 2022 death of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley after he rode X2. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for September 8, 2026.

So, if you are planning a Six Flags Magic Mountain visit, X2 should currently be treated as unavailable.