Who is Paula Devlin? Lindsay Clancy juror under fire over 'turning point' comment, ‘Saying the quiet part out loud’

A Lindsay Clancy juror is under fire after saying that the mostly female jury in the trial saw the case as a “turning point” to improve outcomes for other women amid discussions of postpartum psychosis. Many accused the juror, Paula Devlin, of pushing an agenda. Lindsay Clancy juror under fire over 'turning point' comment (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) (via REUTERS)

Benny Johnson shared the clip on X, showing Paula’s interview with CBS News.

“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women,” she said.

Johnson wrote, referencing the holdout juror, “These jury media tours are getting insane and they’re trying to intimidate the one juror who had the courage to stand up to them.”

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

Sharing the same clip, journalist Sarah Fields wrote, “Juror’s statement on the murder of three small children. She is saying the quiet part out loud.”

Who is Paula Devlin? Paula, 65, has been identified as one of the jurors in the Clancy trial. She previously said that the lone holdout whose reluctance to acquit forced an 11-1 hung jury was fixated on the amount of blood found in Lindsay's bedroom.

She added that the holdout “thought there was too much blood for the wounds that she had” in the bedroom of Lindsay’s home where she killed her children.

“We all asked him what he meant by that, because we heard experts talk about the blood spatter and explain to us how it all was what it was supposed to be,” Paula told the Daily Mail.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

Meanwhile, a GiveSendGo has been launched for a male holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Clancy case. The juror, who has not been publicly named, is being hailed as a hero on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.