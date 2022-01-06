Home / World News / US, world in 'struggle between democracy and autocracy': Joe Biden
world news

US, world in 'struggle between democracy and autocracy': Joe Biden

"We're living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad. We're engaged anew in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," Biden said in his speech commemorating Capitol violence.
US President Joe Biden.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States and the rest of the world were locked in a battle between democracy and authoritarianism, in a speech marking one year since the assault on the US Capitol.

"We're living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad. We're engaged anew in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," he said.

"I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy," Biden said at the Capitol. "I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden capitol
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out