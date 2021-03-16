'US-China ties won't improve until...': Joe Biden's aide explains
US relations with China won’t improve until Beijing stops its economic coercion against America’s close regional ally, Australia, a senior aide to President Joe Biden told the Age newspaper.
The administration has told the Chinese government that the US wasn’t going to leave Australia alone on the field, Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council’s Asia coordinator, said in an interview. Other nations including Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam have also been targeted by undeclared economic actions by Beijing, Campbell told the Melbourne-based newspaper.
The nod of support comes days after the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US vowed to to promote regional security in their first virtual “Quad” summit. While China wasn’t mentioned in the group’s final statement, references to an “open” Indo-Pacific region and shared security interests left little doubt that the meeting was a show of unity against Beijing.
Ties between Australia and its largest trading partner have deteriorated since April, when Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for independent investigators be allowed into Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus. Since then, Beijing has implemented a range of trade actions against Australian goods, including coal, wine and barley.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian sidestepped a question about Campbell’s comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing, saying only that Beijing and Washington were discussing topics for their planned meeting later this week in Alaska. The cause of tensions between China and Australia was actions by Canberra, Zhao said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped
- Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
- The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least two killed in Afghanistan after gunmen ambush university bus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report finds APAC region may achieve less than 10% of SDGs by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to lay out plan for lifting lockdowns amid AstraZeneca setback
- The coordinated lifting of lockdowns will be based on a tier “system reflecting the epidemiological situation in each member state,” the Commission will say. The document’s publication is coming as a surge in contagion across the continent is forcing governments to prolong or reimpose restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'US-China ties won't improve until...': Joe Biden's aide explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aluminum PJSC expects elevated prices as global economy recovers from pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany defers Covid-19 vaccination summit over AstraZeneca furore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
- She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani to work with John Keells Holdings to develop port terminal in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid antibody drug
- AZD7442 is a combination of two antibodies and is currently in late-stage development for the prevention and treatment of Covid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellen to meet Christian, Jewish religious leaders and Jubilee network director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox