Tsunami warning for Vanuatu canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on October 24. Vanuatu authorities have now canceled this warning. A view of Vanuatu. Image used for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had said “Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter.”

The statement from the Hawaii-based monitor came after the shallow tremors in the waters around the island nation of Vanuatu. The National Weather Service's tsunami warning system noted that there was no threat to the US or Canada.

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“NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake. Duty Scientists analyzed the event at 6:31pm AKDT Oct 23: M7.2 near Vanuatu,” they wrote on X.

What to know of Vanuatu earthquake The epicenter of the earthquake was around 200 kilometers or 124 miles north-west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, as per USGS. While the magnitude was initially said to be 7.2, the USGS later changed the magnitude of the tremor to 6.9. It also reported a second quake of magnitude 6.3 nearby.

A map of the area was also shared online.