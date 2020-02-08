Delhi Assembly Election 2020 | ‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’

assembly-elections

Parvesh Verma, the West Delhi lawmaker who was twice gagged by the Election Commission for his inflammatory remarks in the run-up to the Delhi election, tweeted a last-minute video appeal to voters to show up at election booths.

In a 82-second video tweeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Parvesh Verma said people of Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia and Seelampur “kind of places” were voting in large numbers in support of the Aam Aadmi Party and appealed to “nationalists and patriots” to come out of their homes to vote for the “patriotic party”.

Parvesh Verma was twice banned from campaigning in this election season by the Election Commission, the first time for 96 hours for claiming that protesters at Shaheen Bagh will enter houses of Delhi’ites and rape your family.

Shaheen Bagh has been the ground zero for protests against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP leadership has projected the protests at Shaheen Bagh and the citizenship law as “anti-national” in character and claimed that it suited Pakistan’s narrative against India. It has blamed the AAP and the Congress for backing these protests.

In his video released when polling was half-way through, Parvesh Verma claimed media channels had started saying what he had been saying for several days.

“In Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia, Seelampur kind of places, people from one community are declaring that they are going to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. And why shouldn’t they vote? For a month, the Aam Aadmi Party had been serving them biryani, paying them money. Today, they are repaying their debt,” he said.

Parvesh Verma continued.

“I want to tell people of Delhi that you are indebted to the country, the debt to people who made the supreme sacrifice. You are nationalists, patriots. We will not let Delhi be split. You should also queue up, show your ID cards, say that you will vote for the patriotic party and shout, Jai Sri Ram,” he said in the video.