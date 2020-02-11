e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly election results: An hour into counting, Congress yet to open account

Delhi Assembly election results: An hour into counting, Congress yet to open account

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra addresses media, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on February 5, 2020.
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra addresses media, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on February 5, 2020.(ANI Photo)
         

History seems to be repeating for Congress party in Delhi. In one hour of counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections, the party has not been able to register leads in any of the 70 constituencies.

The exit polls had said that Congress won’t be able to win a single seat - like in 2015. The elections on 70 seats of Delhi took place on Saturday (February 8) with a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent.

Full Coverage: Delhi Assembly Elections | Track Live Updates

The Congress had, however, rejected exit poll predictions, saying the results will “surprise everyone”.

“Let others celebrate the exit poll results. I am confident that the results on February 11 will startle everyone,” chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress Mukesh Sharma said.

A senior leader of the party had recently said that Congress is hopeful of winning at least 10 seats in the assembly even though the exit polls say otherwise. The party is doing an internal assessment of the voting pattern.

Senior Congress leaders Sandeep Deekshit and Preneet Kaur had said a day before counting that the party will perform poorly in Delhi Assembly elections.

Congress had tied-up with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to capitalise on the Purvanchali votes (those from the eastern part of the country). It contested on 66 out of 70 seats, and left four for ally RJD.

The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning, but was not able to match the high octane campaign of the BJP and the “Bijli Paani” narrative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has seen internal rifts ahead of the elections and could not decide the candidates early which also affected the party’s prospects.

The Congress had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

According to the exit polls, the Congress will hardly recover from its rout in 2015. But many say that the party’s lacklustre campaign is also to blame for the anti-BJP votes getting deflected towards the AAP, which is tipped to get anywhere between 48 and 63 seats.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
Congress will perform poorly in Delhi polls, says Sandeep Dikshit
Congress will perform poorly in Delhi polls, says Sandeep Dikshit
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news