First signs of a new beginning, says Kamal Haasan on assembly poll results

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has hailed the results of the assembly elections in five states, saying it was the first signs of a new beginning.

Congress was leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in a neck and neck race with BJP in Madhya Pradesh while it had lost its last northeast bastion, Mizoram to MNF, while K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS retained Telangana.

The polls are seen as a semi-final for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as opposition parties have been busy cobbling up a front against BJP.

“First signs of a new beginning. This is people’s mandate,” Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter on Tuesday as counting was on.

He has founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a political outfit last year and hopes to make a dent in the 2019 elections from Tamil Nadu.

DMK president MK Stalin also congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his party’s performance in the assembly elections.

“I congratulate @RahulGandhi and the @INCIndia party for the excellent performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP,” he tweeted. “These results will reinforce our fight against the fascist BJP regime and help in strengthening the grand alliance.”

Puducherry chief minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy said the party’s fine showing in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections was a forerunner to next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister alleged that the NDA government at the Centre had failed the people as it had not implemented any of the promises it had made during the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 19:30 IST