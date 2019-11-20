Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP’s rallies begin from Nov 21; PM Modi, Amit Shah to hit campaign this week

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:04 IST

With voting for the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly election just 10 days away, the BJP has planned back-to-back rallies of its top leadership later this week.

Its national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda besides Union minister Nitin Gadkari are scheduled to address rallies at different locations, even as the state unit is also preparing for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address public meetings in Medininagar and Gumla on November 25.

Voting in 13 assembly seats, including all nine constituencies of the Palamu division, is scheduled on November 30.

State BJP general secretary Deeepak Prakash said Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address rally on November 21, while party’s working president JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari are scheduled to address rallies on November 22.

“Party president Amit Shah would address rallies in Manika assembly in Latehar district and Lohardaga on Thursday. On Friday, working president JP Nadda would address a rally in Latehar assembly. He would also hold a meeting of the assembly core committees in Palamu later in the day,” he said. On Friday, Gadkari would address a rally in Bishrampur besides addressing the media in Ranchi, he added.

Sources said the state unit had also requested for about a dozen rallies of Modi across the five phases of election. Sources said the PM is likely to address at least one rally in each phase of the poll.

“On November 25, he could address rallies in Medininagar and Gumla. He could also do a roadshow in Jamshedpur that goes to polls in the second phase,” a BJP leader added.

Sources said demand is also high by the party candidates for rallies of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and he could also hit the campaign trail in the first phase.

Upcoming rallies in the state

Amit Shah: Nov 21 (Maneka and Lohardaga)

Nitin Gadkari: Nov 22 (Bishrampur)

JP Nadda: Nov 22 (Latehar)

Narendra Modi: Nov 25 (Medininagar and Gumla; roadshow in Jamshedpur) likely