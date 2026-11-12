Cancer Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A fresh business decision and creative ideas may bring new energy

Time with a child or a pleasant outing will brighten the start of your day. There will be room for enjoyment before everyday duties take over, and a creative idea will catch your interest. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your fifth house, bringing a lighter mood and an appetite for study; around midday, it moves into Sagittarius in your sixth house, bringing a busy schedule and a colleague's demand that steady effort will settle. Your attention will shift from what you enjoy to what needs doing. The earlier pleasure will still give the day a friendly tone, even when work becomes more insistent. You will feel involved in the ordinary business of life, with something engaging to think about alongside your responsibilities.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Lovers will find the day fortunate, with a shared interest giving conversation a warm, easy rhythm. You will enjoy having time to talk about something beyond the next household task. A simple outing will hold particular appeal, and being together will feel pleasurable in its own right. Mercury, retrograde in Libra, your fourth house, brings home and family messages into focus, with a familiar domestic subject returning to the conversation. You will want to explain how you feel about it. There will be space for affection in everyday exchanges, including a chat at home between duties. Your mood will be receptive, making companionship an enjoyable part of the day.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Students will be interested in studying, and getting into a subject will feel more inviting than usual. The earlier part of the day will suit learning that leaves room for imagination. You will enjoy following an idea through and giving it your attention. Business owners can approach major business choices with confidence; the day favors a considered decision and a calculated risk at work. For salaried employees, the day is likely to be ordinary overall, despite an extra demand from a colleague. Familiar duties will occupy much of the working day. Saturn, retrograde in Pisces, your ninth house, brings slower progress around a mentor or journey, making preparation part of today's work. Watch for delays in those plans. A teacher's expectations or the arrangements for travel will require patient attention, and your interest in learning will help you stay engaged with the preparation.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
The day favors putting resources behind a carefully considered business choice. A calculated risk connected with work is the strongest financial theme, especially for someone deciding how to develop an existing activity. You will be interested in what a decision asks of your available money and how it fits your daily work. That practical focus will give financial conversations a clear purpose. For those in regular employment, money matters are likely to stay within the day's ordinary rhythm. Attention will settle on the resources already at hand and the work they can support.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
Your health is likely to remain stable, and you will feel energetic. The lighter mood early in the day will make enjoyable activity appealing, while the busier stretch will give that energy a practical outlet. You will feel ready to take part in the day's routine. As demands gather, a familiar pace will feel comfortable. Time at home will appeal once the more active part of the day has passed.
Tip for the Day: Give study your early attention, then leave room for the busier routine.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More