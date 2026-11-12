Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Thoughtful investments and surprise visitors can make the day

Surprise visitors may arrive at home today, bringing an unexpected social turn to your routine. The welcome will matter, and the encounter offers an opportunity to receive their blessings. Your pleasing speech will help you make an impression, giving everyday conversation a warmer edge. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, contacts, and a friend's good news, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your twelfth house, turning attention toward expenses, rest, and time alone. The day will therefore have a sociable opening and a more inward later rhythm. You will enjoy being part of the conversation while also becoming more aware of your need for quiet. News within your circle will add interest to the day, even if your own plans remain simple.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your pleasing speech will charm the opposite sex, and you will feel the value of a warm approach in close conversation. A familiar exchange can take on a more affectionate tone. Mars moves during the day from Cancer, your seventh house, where it is debilitated, into Leo, your eighth house, bringing drive and a short temper first to dealings and then to private concerns; the timing of this change is unverified. Strong feelings will therefore sit alongside your ability to speak attractively. At home, the possibility of visitors gives relationships a shared social setting. A gracious welcome will fit the day's atmosphere and leave space for affection to show through ordinary hospitality.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Contacts and conversation will form part of the working day, especially in its earlier stretch. You will feel interested in what people in your circle are doing, and a friend's good news will give you something encouraging to discuss. Work itself is likely to feel more demanding as your wish for rest increases later. For students, the day favors a manageable period of focused effort that leaves room for recovery. The contrast between social involvement and private concentration will be noticeable. You will be more conscious of how much energy each task takes. An ordinary working day will still have its useful exchanges, even when you are less inclined to remain available for every conversation.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Investments made today are likely to be fortunate and may benefit you during difficult times. The value of having something set aside will feel especially relevant. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, stirs appetite and sudden interest in money and family resources, making a fresh financial possibility unusually absorbing. You will think about how present choices connect with future security. Expenses also come into focus as the day develops, so money will remain part of the background even during social moments. The favorable indication concerns thoughtful investment, with the possibility of support when circumstances become harder. Immediate excitement will be less important to your financial thinking than that longer purpose.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Watch overwork today, particularly when the earlier social energy makes you feel able to keep going. Your wish for rest will become clearer later, and an early night is likely to help. A quieter setting will feel more appealing after gatherings or visitors have occupied your attention. You will become aware of the difference between enjoying company and having energy left for another task. Giving rest a definite place in the evening will suit the day's changing pace. Your attention will gradually turn from what is happening around you toward the comfort of being able to stop.
Tip for the Day: Welcome company warmly, then leave yourself enough space for a quiet evening.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More