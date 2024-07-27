Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 27, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Some of you are likely to discharge multiple duties at work. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard!

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. You will have the power to mound anything your way at work today. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of a lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. The financial powers of those in authority may be enhanced. You can get worried about your job, but your fears will be unfounded. A family dispute will be amicably resolved. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning an outing with friends. An ego clash with someone on the academic front is best avoided.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness-conscious. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. You can be asked to organise something important at your workplace. The family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch your lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Your sole desire to earn will bring you into lot of money. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: This is a good time to enjoy exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. A windfall can be expected by some either through inheritance or gift. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. You will find ways to tackle negativity and depressing thoughts.

Love Focus: You may find partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. This is a good day to implement your ideas at work. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Your haunch regarding a solution to a workplace problem will prove right. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. A well-planned trip promises a great time. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. New clientele will act as a booster shot for some professionals. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may feel like spending time with a loved one today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Your creative bent of mind will help you think out of the box. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. A new colleague may give you good investment advice. You will be able to steady things on the professional front. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You may find love where you least expect it, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden