All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Financial front remains secure as you remain tight-fisted. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. Things remain positive on the professional front. Some exciting news is likely to brighten the home front. Travelling with someone close is foreseen today. You are likely to own property soon. Your handling of a situation can ruffle many feathers on the social front.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You will be able to earn handsomely through your own efforts. Choosing healthy alternatives over junk food is likely to have a positive effect on your health. Your practicality will make you popular at work. Some of you can think on the lines of refurnishing your house. You will leave no stone unturned in making your stay out of town comfortable. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up. Someone you have made your mentor will provide you strength and direction.

Love Focus: Lover's nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Monetary gains are foreseen, as money flows in. Your physical fitness and stamina will help you get selected for a sporting event. You will be able to achieve what you have set out for today on the professional front. Changes on the home front will be most welcome by all. Those who love to drive will get an opportunity to undertake a long journey. Acquiring new property is on the anvil for some. You may become the initiator of a social gathering today.

Love Focus: You will manage to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Strong financial front will allow you to think bigger thoughts. Health requires care. Much goodwill is likely to be earned at work simply by being nice to all. Something you wanted for the household may become a reality soon. Some of you may get busy touring the countryside. Price of a property owned by you is likely to escalate multifold and add to your financial worth. Organising something may have its share of hassles, so be patient.

Love Focus: You can expect some good advice from lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Equally lucrative investment options can get you all confused. Adopting a fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line. A hectic time is foreseen at work. Give ear to a family member's advice as it will be for your own good. Someone claiming a share of your property will not be able to get his or her way. Setting out on a pilgrimage is likely for some. Turn your thoughts positive and find the difference.

Love Focus: Romantic ideas that you have been getting of late will have to wait!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

Only if you are financially sound should you go for a new venture. A change of lifestyle for better health may not suit you. You may have to take a break from work to attend to something personal. Your keenness to do something may not be shared by a family elder. A long journey will prove exciting. Some of you can shift to a better accommodation. Showing off your prosperity to those around you may give you inner peace!

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Becoming health conscious will keep you fit. A relaxed day is foreseen, when you will be busy attending to personal matters. Seniors will help you highlighting things that are a priority on the professional front. Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialize soon. Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction. Someone is likely to share your enthusiasm for organising something on the social front.

Love Focus: A loving and caring person is likely to strike a friendship with you.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Picking up from where you left on the exercise front promises to do your health good. Your skills are likely to be tapped on the professional front in full measure. Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship. A journey can prove tiring. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings. Chance for a change of scene is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner and sweet nothings can make the evening special!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

An exciting challenge lies in store for some on the professional front. You can find financial front stabilising. Health remains good. Buying a major item for the house is possible. Acquiring a new property is indicated for some. An exciting outing is in store for some. You will succeed in making your presence felt on the social front.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Social networking will have plenty of benefits, which you probably won’t know now. Health remains excellent, as you put in the required efforts. This is a good time to invest in property for best returns. Good consistent performance may find your career graph rising. Helping someone on the academic front will help you win many brownie points. Chances of a vacation may materialise soon.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover looks possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Health remains excellent, as you take up exercising seriously. This is a good opportunity to get an upper hand on the professional front. You will be able to project a positive image of yourself and impress people on the social front. Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. An interesting person promises to make your journey entertaining. Construction of a new house is likely to show rapid progress. You may not be able to achieve everything that you had set out for today.

Love Focus: Love life remains most satisfying.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

This is the time to enjoy a change, so plan a vacation. Meeting a childhood friend is possible for some. An enjoyable time with family and friends is indicated today. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. A senior’s guidance is set to make your task easier on the professional front. Financial security is assured. You will have to get somebody interested in what you are doing, if you want help and support.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta