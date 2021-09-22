Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A fixed deposit or insurance is likely to mature and add to your wealth. Today, you are likely to get an opportunity to bond with your near and dear ones. Those owning multiple properties may decide to put some on the block. Traditional medicine may give relief for a recurring ailment. You will need to be strict with a family youngster, learning to drive, not to take it out for a spin alone.

Love Focus: You will manage to iron out the differences that have cropped up in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Your love and support may help a family elder to get rid of dark moods. A competitor at work may bury the hatchet and become your friend. Today, school looks fun, as you get involved in interesting activities. A new claimant can stake claim to your ancestral property. A technical subject being taught at school to kids may not be quite up your street. Keep a watch on your kids’ online activities. Choose healthy options to keep fit.

Love Focus: Starting a romantic affair with someone you have recently met is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An exceptionally happening day is foreseen for people under this sign. A new business you had been working hard to get will come to you. You can be singled out for an award or honour in your school. Family support will be there for those desirous of pursuing a different career. Enjoying a picnic or an outing with friends is indicated today. Starting a new fitness routine will help you get fitter. Some of you can invest in property.

Love Focus: Today, you and partner can do something exciting together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A close relation is likely to visit and spread positivity at home. You may experience firsthand the advantages of newly constructed highways in smooth and fast travel. Overcoming legal hurdles in a case may take time. You can travel to another city just to have a look at your property there. Those feeling down in the dumps may need to find ways to chase away the gloom. Don’t feel hurt by the judgmental attitude of people; it is okay to be you.

Love Focus: Partner looks reserved today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Interact with other departments to find a common solution to problems. Get a fair idea of the exam pattern by going through previous years solved papers. A night out in another city is indicated and driving intercity will be exciting. Having fun with friends is indicated. Negotiating a property deal is likely to get you a property at a good price. Don’t overstrain yourself doing intense workouts. You can burn your fingers in a dubious investment, so be careful.

Love Focus: Don’t let your romance lose its magic; get innovative!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned in full and make you heave a big sigh of relief. Your seniors at work will appreciate your desire to improve your skills. This is the day to clear all your doubts in your weak subjects. Attending a yoga camp is indicated for some. Your favourite dish may await you at home, so hurry back from office!

Love Focus: Your romantic mood will be fully reciprocated by partner today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Becoming a member of your company’s core group will be a feather in your cap. You will add to your reputation by scoring over your peers in a school competition. The day may find you busy organising a family get-together. A neighbour may drop in today with the latest gossip. You will manage to find an apartment on rent close to your workplace. Don’t let your impression about someone influence your judgement.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find the day most promising.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Do exactly what is expected of you to curry favour with your current boss. School seniors are likely to help you in completing an assignment. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a pilgrimage. You may have to wait for the property rates to slide to buy property. Don’t become an unwelcome guest by overstaying at somebody’s place.

Love Focus: Ex-flame may try to come back to you, but it is best not to open a closed chapter.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Medical tests will rule out a serious malady to your big relief. Those dealing with the public can face larger than usual crowd today. You are likely to deal with a grumpy family elder most admirably. A family property is likely to come in your name. You will manage to get monetary compensation in a long pending accident case. Making plans for a vacation is on the cards. A child may become a source of worry, but not for long.

Love Focus: Expect lover to lavish oodles of love on you today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you will manage to have a leg up on a workplace competitor. Don’t leave school work pending, if you want to keep up with the class. You may take your relatives from abroad on a sightseeing tour today. Applying for a home loan is indicated for some. You are likely to get a good price for a household item you are trying to sell. Make fitness your goal, if you want to lead a healthy life. Remain financially secure.

Love Focus: A romantic getaway with spouse is possible today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Positive feedback about your product will help your business grow. Efforts put in studies now will greatly benefit you in the future. You can remain busy in your toddler’s online class today. Ensure you get all the documents pertaining to property duly authenticated by the relevant authority. Your efforts to keep in shape will be successful. Air travel is indicated for some. This is an auspicious day for investing in gold. Keep your mind open to suggestions.

Love Focus: You are likely to go as per your partner’s plan for the day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

In this competitive world, it is best to keep your cards close to your chest. A family occasion may find you travelling to another city. Get your house shipshape, if you want a well-paying tenant. Take up an exercise routine to not only keep fit but also to ward off mental stress. You will do well to take the advice of experts before investing. Entering a tournament is indicated for some. Your request for a raise may get turned down and upset you.

Love Focus: Too much work kills passion, remember that.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

