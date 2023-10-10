Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2023 say you should avoid arguments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome challenges with confidence You will be in a new relationship today. Professionally you will be good &money will not be an issue. Today, your health will also be good throughout the day. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2023. Avoid arguments today and you need to properly communicate to settle all disputes.

Fall in love today and avoid all issues that troubled you in the past. Despite challenges, you will have a successful professional life. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments today and you need to properly communicate to settle all disputes. Some relationships will turn bitter and there will be no attraction between the partners. Troubleshoot this issue before things go out of hand. Single Libras looking for love will be successful in approaching a new person to express their feeling. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of the partner. Do not enforce your choices. Personal tastes should be considered while making crucial decisions.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be reflected in every area of life. Those who are into machines and automobiles will learn new things related to the fields. Businessmen will make contact with new people who may be helpful in the future. In case you want to quit the job, the second part of the day is the best to put down the paper. Students will clear examinations while artists will find good openings to express their talent.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be no major financial crisis and this ensures you a good lifestyle. Some Libras will invest in gold and real estate which will bring in good returns. A few Libras will receive long pending dues which will reflect on your financial status. A foreign vacation will be booked which will include a good expenditure.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today and no major illness will give you trouble. Minor infections related to the skin and throat will be there and children should be careful to not get injured while playing. Some senior Libras may have pain at joints and they should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

