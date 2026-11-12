Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Family celebrations and financial comfort may bring gratitude

You will feel financially content today, with a family celebration bringing warmth to the day. You may also attend a social event, and your way of speaking will impress others. Your family will be pleased with you, making an ordinary exchange at home feel especially rewarding. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your first house, lifting your mood and making you sensitive to responses, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your second house, bringing family conversation, food, and spending to the center. You will feel closely involved in what is happening around you. A shopping plan may be canceled in favor of staying home, yet the day will retain its sense of occasion. The pleasure will lie as much in familiar company as in going somewhere special.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will support you in family matters, making it easier to take part in a shared discussion. You will feel that your contribution has a place, and the response at home will be pleasing. Your speech will have a warm, persuasive quality that others appreciate. A conversation about the celebration will carry affection through its everyday details. If you stay home instead of shopping, that change will leave more room for family company. The emotional center of the day will be belonging: you will feel included in the household's happiness and more aware of the support already beside you.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Students will perform well in their studies. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde and rewards steady effort in learning and creative work, although results arrive slowly and a child or student needs patience. Today's encouraging performance will sit alongside that longer process of learning through repetition. A topic that requires sustained attention is likely to benefit from an unhurried approach. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, is retrograde and brings private study and messages into focus. Work done away from the busiest conversation will have a place in the day. Your ability to explain yourself will also be an advantage when an answer has to be spoken aloud. Progress will feel most satisfying where understanding has had time to develop.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Money may come from various sources, and your financial mood will be contented. You will feel able to enjoy the day's family atmosphere even while spending remains a topic of discussion. Shopping plans may change, with staying at home becoming the more appealing choice. That possibility will make the financial shape of the day less tied to an outing. A conversation about household resources will feel easier because you are pleased with where you stand. The promise here is satisfaction and the possibility of incoming money; it does not depend on making a new purchase. Family enjoyment will remain the stronger theme.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Some discomfort is possible, and a busy social atmosphere may leave you wanting a quieter interval. Watch tiredness if celebration fills every available gap. Your mood will be high, but your sensitivity will also be noticeable, especially when you are waiting for someone's response. Staying home may appeal because familiar surroundings will feel comfortable and undemanding. A gentle pace will suit the day. By the later part of it, your attention will settle more readily on a meal or an easy family conversation, giving your feelings a familiar place to rest.
Tip for the Day: Leave a quiet interval between family plans and your own study time.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More