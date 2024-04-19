 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts positive health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts positive health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 19, 2024 12:57 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your performance at the office will be brilliant.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a happy financial status while your health is also positive today.

You’ll have success in both personal and professional life. Do not hesitate to make crucial decisions. Handle wealth diligently. Health is also intact. Your love life is trouble-free today. Your performance at the office will be brilliant. Have a happy financial status while your health is also positive today. 

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Both finance and health will give you a good time.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

You are fortunate in terms of love today. Single Virgos will come across someone interesting. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may propose and express the feeling. You should be open in communication and must not hesitate to convey the emotion. Do not argue with the lover or get into unpleasant conversations. Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. 

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

No major development will be there in the job and this may upset you. However, things will improve in a day or two. The management will assign a specific task trusting your potential. A senior coworker may question your integrity which may upset you. However, you need to be ready to accept this and must stand up to deliver the best results. Skip gossip that may impact productivity at the workplace. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture today.

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

Wealth will come in today but ensure you have control over expenditure. Do not spend high and instead your focus should be to save money. You may go ahead with the plan to buy home appliances and jewelry. However, stock, trade, and speculative business may not bring in expected results. Some Virgos will have issues related to property within the family. A sibling will need finance and you may need to provide that. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

Be cautious about what you eat today. While you need to avoid food rich in oil and grease, fill in the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. Maintain a balance between personal and office life. This is crucial to keep your mental health intact. Those who have diabetes or liver-related ailments need to be careful in the second part of the day.

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

