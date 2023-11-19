Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 19-25, 2023 predicts a prosperous week

23rd August to 22nd September Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be a master of diplomacy Stay happy in both your personal & professional life this week. Professional success will help make crucial decisions. You will also be healthy this week. Virgo Weekly Horoscope for November 19 to 25, 2023: Stay happy in both your personal & professional life this week.

Resolve romance-related problems with care. Be sincere on the job and you’ll see positive results. Financial success will be there and health will also be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week, no major obstruction is visible in the love life. However, there can be outside interferences that you need to stop. This can be your ex-lover or the parents of a friend of your partner. Avoid this situation to keep the relationship robust. Some long-distance relationships will see disagreements and tremors this week. It is crucial to talk openly to resolve this crisis.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You will see challenges at the workplace. Ego-related issues will impact your official life but do not let it affect your productivity. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, footwear, furnishing, hardware, and automobiles will see new options to expand their business and raise funds.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You may buy or sell a property this week. The first part of the week will see wealth pouring in and this may tempt you to invest in the stock market. However, it is crucial to take the guidance of a financial expert. A sibling may ask for financial help and you may provide it as the condition permits. As per the money horoscope, you may also inherit a family property, which will make you prosperous.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful this week while on vacation. Do not get into adventurous sports as they can pose heavy risks. Give away unhealthy habits including smoking and boozing. Avoid unhealthy eating habits and exercise regularly. If you do not want to go to a gym, then you can try out fitness classes. It may be beneficial to lose weight, plus it may make you feel lively and cheerful.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

